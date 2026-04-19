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RBC Heritage 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 19, 2026 | 10:30 AM EDT

HomeGolf

RBC Heritage 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 19, 2026 | 10:30 AM EDT

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RBC Heritage has everything: plaid jackets, a lighthouse finishing hole, and a solid field. This tournament has been Hilton Head’s crown jewel since 1969. In 2026, as one of the highest paying events on the PGA Tour, it feels bigger, and rightfully so.

For the field of 82 players, with no cut, a purse of $20 million sounds lucrative. However, it is still behind the Masters and The PLAYERS Championship, which are the tour’s biggest events. Here is the complete payout:

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1$3,600,000
2$2,160,000
3$1,360,000
4$960,000
5$795,000
6$715,000
7$665,000
8$615,000
9$575,000
10$535,000
11$495,000
12$455,000
13$415,000
14$375,000
15$352,000
16$332,000
17$312,000
18$292,000
19$272,000
20$252,000
21$232,000
22$217,000
23$202,000
24$187,000
25$172,000
26$158,000
27$150,000
28$143,000
29$137,000
30$131,000
31$125,000
32$119,000
33$114,000
34$109,000
35$104,000
36$99,000
37$94,000
38$89,000
39$84,000
40$80,000
41$76,000
42$72,000
43$68,000
44$64,000
45$60,000
46$57,000
47$54,000
48$52,000
49$50,000
50$48,000
51$47,000
52$46,000
53$45,000
54$44,000
55$43,000
56$42,000
57$41,000
58$40,000
59$39,500
60$39,000
61$38,500
62$38,000
63$37,500
64$37,000
65$36,500
66$36,000
67$35,500
68$35,000
69$34,750
70$34,500
71$34,250
72$34,000
73$33,750
74$33,500
75$33,250
76$33,000
77$32,750
78$32,500
79$32,250
80$32,000

Beyond the hefty prize money, the RBC Heritage offers more. The winner gets 700 FedEx Cup points, which is 200 more than a normal full-field event. There are only eight Signature Events planned, so each one is crucial for the FedEx Cup standings. A win here can move a player from the edge of the top 50 to the top of the playoff standings

The field as well, has its own significance, as Harbour Town Golf Links still rewards accuracy over power. The Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus-designed course is well-known for being tight, tree-lined, and hard, and it has had low winning scores in the mid-teens under par.

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The purse has been going up a lot lately. Just a few years ago, it was only $8.7M. This almost threefold rise shows that the Tour has carefully moved Hilton Head up the calendar to become a top post-major destination event.

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Unknown & notable facts about the RBC Heritage

Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event in 1969, held over Thanksgiving weekend, instantly cementing Harbour Town as a must-play destination. The 18th hole lighthouse was still under construction during that first tournament, but has since become one of the most photographed backdrops in professional golf.

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The Scottish Tartan Society formally recognizes the Heritage Plaid jacket awarded to champions, honoring the game’s Scottish roots. Spectators wearing matching red tartan in the gallery call themselves “Plaid Nation,” a tradition unique to Hilton Head.

The RBC Heritage holds rare “invitational” status, one of only five on the PGA Tour. There is no Monday qualifying, no cut, and a smaller curated field, meaning every player completes all four rounds.

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The tournament draws over 100,000 spectators annually, contributes more than $134.9 million to South Carolina’s economy, and since 1987, the Heritage Classic Foundation has distributed over $61.8 million to education charities in South Carolina and Georgia.

A peek at the leaderboard after the second round

Matt Fitzpatrick from England is dominating the leaderboard, scoring 65 and 63 in the first two rounds to take the lead at -14. His 63 in R2 was the lowest score of the tournament so far, giving him a one-shot lead over Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is at −13 after a 65 in Round 2.

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Harris English is in third place with a score of −10. Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, and Ludvig Aberg are all tied for fourth place with a score of −9. Aberg’s Round 1 score of 63 was one of the best opening scores of the week, but a 70 in R2 slowed his progress a bit before the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 14th with Collin Morikawa, both at −7 after two rounds of steady but not very exciting golf. Who do you think will come out on top?

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,298 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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