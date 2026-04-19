RBC Heritage 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

RBC Heritage has everything: plaid jackets, a lighthouse finishing hole, and a solid field. This tournament has been Hilton Head’s crown jewel since 1969. In 2026, as one of the highest paying events on the PGA Tour, it feels bigger, and rightfully so.

For the field of 82 players, with no cut, a purse of $20 million sounds lucrative. However, it is still behind the Masters and The PLAYERS Championship, which are the tour’s biggest events. Here is the complete payout:

ADVERTISEMENT

1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $960,000 5 $795,000 6 $715,000 7 $665,000 8 $615,000 9 $575,000 10 $535,000 11 $495,000 12 $455,000 13 $415,000 14 $375,000 15 $352,000 16 $332,000 17 $312,000 18 $292,000 19 $272,000 20 $252,000 21 $232,000 22 $217,000 23 $202,000 24 $187,000 25 $172,000 26 $158,000 27 $150,000 28 $143,000 29 $137,000 30 $131,000 31 $125,000 32 $119,000 33 $114,000 34 $109,000 35 $104,000 36 $99,000 37 $94,000 38 $89,000 39 $84,000 40 $80,000 41 $76,000 42 $72,000 43 $68,000 44 $64,000 45 $60,000 46 $57,000 47 $54,000 48 $52,000 49 $50,000 50 $48,000 51 $47,000 52 $46,000 53 $45,000 54 $44,000 55 $43,000 56 $42,000 57 $41,000 58 $40,000 59 $39,500 60 $39,000 61 $38,500 62 $38,000 63 $37,500 64 $37,000 65 $36,500 66 $36,000 67 $35,500 68 $35,000 69 $34,750 70 $34,500 71 $34,250 72 $34,000 73 $33,750 74 $33,500 75 $33,250 76 $33,000 77 $32,750 78 $32,500 79 $32,250 80 $32,000

Beyond the hefty prize money, the RBC Heritage offers more. The winner gets 700 FedEx Cup points, which is 200 more than a normal full-field event. There are only eight Signature Events planned, so each one is crucial for the FedEx Cup standings. A win here can move a player from the edge of the top 50 to the top of the playoff standings

The field as well, has its own significance, as Harbour Town Golf Links still rewards accuracy over power. The Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus-designed course is well-known for being tight, tree-lined, and hard, and it has had low winning scores in the mid-teens under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purse has been going up a lot lately. Just a few years ago, it was only $8.7M. This almost threefold rise shows that the Tour has carefully moved Hilton Head up the calendar to become a top post-major destination event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown & notable facts about the RBC Heritage

Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event in 1969, held over Thanksgiving weekend, instantly cementing Harbour Town as a must-play destination. The 18th hole lighthouse was still under construction during that first tournament, but has since become one of the most photographed backdrops in professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scottish Tartan Society formally recognizes the Heritage Plaid jacket awarded to champions, honoring the game’s Scottish roots. Spectators wearing matching red tartan in the gallery call themselves “Plaid Nation,” a tradition unique to Hilton Head.

The RBC Heritage holds rare “invitational” status, one of only five on the PGA Tour. There is no Monday qualifying, no cut, and a smaller curated field, meaning every player completes all four rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament draws over 100,000 spectators annually, contributes more than $134.9 million to South Carolina’s economy, and since 1987, the Heritage Classic Foundation has distributed over $61.8 million to education charities in South Carolina and Georgia.

A peek at the leaderboard after the second round

Matt Fitzpatrick from England is dominating the leaderboard, scoring 65 and 63 in the first two rounds to take the lead at -14. His 63 in R2 was the lowest score of the tournament so far, giving him a one-shot lead over Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is at −13 after a 65 in Round 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris English is in third place with a score of −10. Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, and Ludvig Aberg are all tied for fourth place with a score of −9. Aberg’s Round 1 score of 63 was one of the best opening scores of the week, but a 70 in R2 slowed his progress a bit before the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 14th with Collin Morikawa, both at −7 after two rounds of steady but not very exciting golf. Who do you think will come out on top?