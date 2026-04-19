RBC Heritage 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

RBC Heritage has everything: plaid jackets, a lighthouse finishing hole, and a solid field. This tournament has been Hilton Head’s crown jewel since 1969. In 2026, as one of the highest paying events on the PGA Tour, it feels bigger, and rightfully so.
For the field of 82 players, with no cut, a purse of $20 million sounds lucrative. However, it is still behind the Masters and The PLAYERS Championship, which are the tour’s biggest events. Here is the complete payout:
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,160,000
|3
|$1,360,000
|4
|$960,000
|5
|$795,000
|6
|$715,000
|7
|$665,000
|8
|$615,000
|9
|$575,000
|10
|$535,000
|11
|$495,000
|12
|$455,000
|13
|$415,000
|14
|$375,000
|15
|$352,000
|16
|$332,000
|17
|$312,000
|18
|$292,000
|19
|$272,000
|20
|$252,000
|21
|$232,000
|22
|$217,000
|23
|$202,000
|24
|$187,000
|25
|$172,000
|26
|$158,000
|27
|$150,000
|28
|$143,000
|29
|$137,000
|30
|$131,000
|31
|$125,000
|32
|$119,000
|33
|$114,000
|34
|$109,000
|35
|$104,000
|36
|$99,000
|37
|$94,000
|38
|$89,000
|39
|$84,000
|40
|$80,000
|41
|$76,000
|42
|$72,000
|43
|$68,000
|44
|$64,000
|45
|$60,000
|46
|$57,000
|47
|$54,000
|48
|$52,000
|49
|$50,000
|50
|$48,000
|51
|$47,000
|52
|$46,000
|53
|$45,000
|54
|$44,000
|55
|$43,000
|56
|$42,000
|57
|$41,000
|58
|$40,000
|59
|$39,500
|60
|$39,000
|61
|$38,500
|62
|$38,000
|63
|$37,500
|64
|$37,000
|65
|$36,500
|66
|$36,000
|67
|$35,500
|68
|$35,000
|69
|$34,750
|70
|$34,500
|71
|$34,250
|72
|$34,000
|73
|$33,750
|74
|$33,500
|75
|$33,250
|76
|$33,000
|77
|$32,750
|78
|$32,500
|79
|$32,250
|80
|$32,000
Beyond the hefty prize money, the RBC Heritage offers more. The winner gets 700 FedEx Cup points, which is 200 more than a normal full-field event. There are only eight Signature Events planned, so each one is crucial for the FedEx Cup standings. A win here can move a player from the edge of the top 50 to the top of the playoff standings
The field as well, has its own significance, as Harbour Town Golf Links still rewards accuracy over power. The Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus-designed course is well-known for being tight, tree-lined, and hard, and it has had low winning scores in the mid-teens under par.
The purse has been going up a lot lately. Just a few years ago, it was only $8.7M. This almost threefold rise shows that the Tour has carefully moved Hilton Head up the calendar to become a top post-major destination event.
Unknown & notable facts about the RBC Heritage
Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event in 1969, held over Thanksgiving weekend, instantly cementing Harbour Town as a must-play destination. The 18th hole lighthouse was still under construction during that first tournament, but has since become one of the most photographed backdrops in professional golf.
The Scottish Tartan Society formally recognizes the Heritage Plaid jacket awarded to champions, honoring the game’s Scottish roots. Spectators wearing matching red tartan in the gallery call themselves “Plaid Nation,” a tradition unique to Hilton Head.
The RBC Heritage holds rare “invitational” status, one of only five on the PGA Tour. There is no Monday qualifying, no cut, and a smaller curated field, meaning every player completes all four rounds.
The tournament draws over 100,000 spectators annually, contributes more than $134.9 million to South Carolina’s economy, and since 1987, the Heritage Classic Foundation has distributed over $61.8 million to education charities in South Carolina and Georgia.
A peek at the leaderboard after the second round
Matt Fitzpatrick from England is dominating the leaderboard, scoring 65 and 63 in the first two rounds to take the lead at -14. His 63 in R2 was the lowest score of the tournament so far, giving him a one-shot lead over Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is at −13 after a 65 in Round 2.
Harris English is in third place with a score of −10. Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, and Ludvig Aberg are all tied for fourth place with a score of −9. Aberg’s Round 1 score of 63 was one of the best opening scores of the week, but a 70 in R2 slowed his progress a bit before the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler is tied for 14th with Collin Morikawa, both at −7 after two rounds of steady but not very exciting golf. Who do you think will come out on top?