Reaction Pour In as Jordan Spieth’s Strange On-Course Moves Catch Fans Off Guard

In 2015, Jordan Spieth won the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same season. In 2026, he’s going viral for an Elvis impression after a four-footer. Both moments, somehow, feel equally Spieth.

The three-time major champion sparked conversation during Round 2 of the Sony Open when a 31-second clip surfaced showing his lighthearted shimmy and celebratory jig after sinking a short putt on the 4th green at Waialae Country Club. The PGA TOUR’s official account posted the footage with a simple question: “Jordan Spieth or Elvis?”

The humor landed precisely because of the stress that preceded it. Spieth hasn’t won since the 2022 RBC Heritage — a drought now stretching to 1,372 days. His 2025 campaign delivered four top-10s, including a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open and fourth place at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, yet victories remained elusive. He finished 48th in the FedExCup Regular Season standings before dropping to 61st after the Fall. He entered 2026 ranked 77th in the Official World Golf Ranking — his lowest position since March 2021. For a player who once seemed destined to chase Tiger Woods’ records, the slide has been slow and public.

This isn’t the first time Spieth has turned frustration into viral theater. At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, he chunked a shot from thick rough on the second hole, then dramatically twirled his club in a stylized spin that exploded online. At the 2017 Travelers Championship, he holed a playoff bunker shot for the win and unleashed an ecstatic dance with caddie Michael Greller — later admitting he “blacked out” from adrenaline. The pattern repeats: elite skill colliding with unfiltered human flair.

Context sharpens the image further. Spieth told the media at Waialae that he hasn’t swung the club well “for the better part of 10 years.” A decade of mechanical tinkering, injuries, and diminishing returns compressed into one admission. When a player carries that weight, even short putts become loaded chambers. The celebration captured what words couldn’t — the joy of something, anything, going right.

Through 36 holes at Waialae, Spieth sits at T-28 after back-to-back 68s, five shots behind the leaders. His card reads 10 birdies against 6 bogeys — the volatility that defines him distilled into two rounds. He advanced comfortably past the -1 cut line, averaging 316.5 yards off the tee with 75% greens in regulation. The ball-striking showed promise. The results remained familiar: close enough to matter, chaotic enough to intrigue.

While Scottie Scheffler operates like a machine atop the world rankings, Spieth remains the Tour’s beating heart. Fans don’t watch him for precision. They watch because every shot feels like it could unravel or ascend without warning. The “Spieth Experience” offers no guarantees — only the promise of drama.

That promise explains why the clip detonated across social media.

Jordan Spieth’s Viral Moment Sparks Nostalgia and Laughter Among Fans

One fan wrote, “Take me back to 2013, where he, without doubt, was the next ‘closest’ thing to young Tiger.” The nostalgia stung because it carried truth. Spieth burst onto the scene at 19, won three majors by 23, and seemed destined to chase history. That trajectory buckled under swing changes and wrist surgery.

Yet fans haven’t abandoned ship. “Just a hilarious golfer,” another wrote. “Elvis Spieth,” declared a third. Others piled on: “Lmao Spieth Aura,” “Spieth trying something new this year,” and the bittersweet “Remember the good old days when Spieth made everything.” The affection runs deeper than nostalgia — Spieth’s unscripted moments have consistently amplified across TikTok, Instagram, and PGA Tour channels during majors and contention weeks, turning him into one of golf’s most meme-able figures.

The responses revealed something deeper than humor. Spieth commands investment because he wears every emotion on his sleeve. He grimaces. He mutters. He celebrates like a man who just escaped a burning building. In an era of robotic swings and media-trained answers, Spieth remains gloriously unscripted.

The runway is shortening. But if the Elvis celebration proved anything, it’s that Jordan Spieth still knows how to hold an audience — even when the putts refuse to fall.

The King left the building decades ago. Spieth, somehow, remains.