‘Real Heat’: Pat McAfee Praises Rory McIlroy’s Boldness in Criticizing Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have never been the closest of players, with their volatile relationship flaring up again at the 2025 Masters when DeChambeau claimed McIlroy avoided him before the final round. That set the stage for an even sharper exchange at the Open this week, where McIlroy did not hold back after being asked about DeChambeau and the two‑stroke penalty, and his boldness drew praise from Pat McAfee.

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“I’m not particularly fond of him, and I think a lot of it is performative, and I think a lot of it’s for attention, and yeah,” Rory said about DeChambeau.

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Pat McAfee didn’t hold back when he shared Rory McIlroy’s sharp comments about Bryson DeChambeau on Instagram, praising the “moxie” it took to say something so direct about a rival.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

“I love the amount of moxie it takes to say this about an opponent in 2026. Real heat… Let’s compete,” McAfee’s caption read.

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The comments were made after a chaotic scene from Friday night. Bryson DeChambeau received a two-shot penalty after R&A officials ruled he had improved his lie by stepping down the fescue near his ball on the fifth hole.

As he signed his scorecard, officials called him back to revisit the situation, leading to an eight‑minute heated argument before the ruling was upheld.

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As the field moved to moving day at Royal Birkdale, golf media and fans remained divided over the penalty.

McIlroy and DeChambeau have clashed for years. The tension traces back to the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where McIlroy missed a short putt on the final hole, handing the title to DeChambeau. It was a painful loss for McIlroy, who had been chasing his first major win in a decade.

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McIlroy’s last major victory came at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

The rivalry showed up in multiple instances. A year later, the two were paired together in the final round of the 2025 Masters. In the tournament, Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam. But DeChambeau later revealed that McIlroy had barely spoken to him the entire round, a moment that added a noticeable chill to their relationship.

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DeChambeau’s switch to LIV Golf and outspoken comments about the PGA Tour further strained his locker‑room relationships.

Bryson DeChambeau Receives Support from Other Golfers

Imago Bryson Dechambeau USA on the 11th Tee during the round in which he was penalised 2 shots for a rules infringement 154th Open Golf Championships, Royal Birkdale, Southport, UK – 17 Jul 2026Southport Royal Birkdale United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xGreigxCowie/Shutterstockx 16988294ga

As DeChambeau advances past the first weekend, other golfers have defended him after the R&A upheld the penalty. Xander Schauffele defended DeChambeau, saying he was likely just navigating tough terrain.

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He further explained that navigating high brush to reach a ball is not something players deal with often, calling it a tricky situation. Furthermore, he said that he’s inclined to give DeChambeau the benefit of the doubt since DeChambeau himself maintained the improvement was not intentional.

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“It’s a tough spot to be in,” Schauffele said. “When you’re in high brush having to dance around to get to your golf ball is a tricky thing, it’s not something we’re used to doing that often.”

One of the other more vocal supporters for Bryson DeChambeau has been Max Homa. He went further in his defense, acknowledging Bryson can be an interesting character at times, but stood firmly behind his integrity.

“I know he would never cheat in the game of golf,” Homa said.

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He added he did not love how the situation unfolded but hoped the penalty would not create a lasting narrative around DeChambeau’s character.

As we progress more into the tournament, it would be interesting to see if both McIlroy and DeChambeau bring the “heat” in their performance after the eventful Friday.