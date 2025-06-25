Real Reason Joe Greiner Is Missing From Collin Morikawa’s Bag at Rocket Classic

Collin Morikawa isn’t afraid of a change. After a whirlwind few months with caddie Joe Greiner, the world No. 5 golfer has decided to shake things up again. Their partnership, which started in April after Morikawa parted ways with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac, didn’t quite live up to expectations. During their time together, Morikawa made all five cuts with Greiner, but the partnership didn’t yield the desired results.

Despite starting strong at the 2025 Truist Championship and the Memorial, Morikawa faltered on the weekends, finishing T-50 at the PGA Championship and T-23 at the Masters. The details of Morikawa’s time with Greiner paint a picture of a partnership that showed promise but ultimately didn’t pan out. Morikawa’s best finish with Greiner was T-17, and he ended up T-42 at the Travelers Championship.

Morikawa himself confirmed the split to Golfweek, marking another change in his caddie lineup. This development raises questions about what Morikawa is looking for in a caddie and whether he’ll find the right fit with his next partner. This week, Morikawa will tee off at the Rocket Classic with KK Limbhasut, a former college teammate from California, on his bag.

Limbhasut is just filling in for this tournament, having made nine Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025 with conditional status. As the highest-ranked player in the field, Morikawa will be looking to bounce back after losing in a playoff at the Rocket Classic in 2023.

Although with his caddie situation still up in the air, Morikawa’s got his work cut out for him. But for now, he’ll be focusing on Limbhasut, and so will we!

KK Limbhasut’s journey from Thailand to the PGA Tour

KK Limbhasut’s journey to the Korn Ferry Tour is a story of determination and perseverance. Born in Bangkok, Limbhasut started playing golf at 8 and quickly fell in love with the game. When he was 14, he moved to America with his dad, leaving behind his mom and sister, to pursue his dream of playing professional golf. They arrived in Loma Linda, California, with four suitcases and no clear plan, but Limbhasut’s passion for golf drove him forward.

He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he met his friend and future PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa. The two golfers were inseparable, competing in everything and pushing each other to be their best. Morikawa even credits Limbhasut with teaching him a thing or two about the short game.

Limbhasut’s hard work has paid off, and he’s now on the cusp of achieving his ultimate goal: joining Morikawa on the PGA Tour. With his consistent play and deadly short game, Limbhasut is poised to make a splash on the Korn Ferry Tour. As he fills in for Morikawa at the Rocket Classic, will Limbhasut’s luck change, and will he finally get his chance to shine on the biggest stage? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!