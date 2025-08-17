Reality Check for Greg Norman as Tiger Woods’s 29-Year-Old Play Still Overshadow His Career

The debate over golf’s greatest — Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, or Greg Norman — has never lost momentum. Recently, Paul Moloney and Hal Sutton, both seasoned professionals, shared rare first-hand insights that add fresh perspective to this timeless discussion of golfing greatness. Moloney, in particular, offered a vivid recollection.

Paul Moloney’s recollection on the Talk Birdie To Me podcast about Tiger Woods’ debut at the 1996 Australian Open is well supported by the records. As Moloney put it, “I think Tiger had a shocking first nine on round one. So I think he went out and sort of like 43, 34 or something of that. For the rest of the tournament, he was just playing catch-up.” That first-day 79 left Woods trailing badly, but he fought back with rounds of 72, 71, and 70 to climb into a tie for fifth at 4-over 292.

Moloney remembered being paired with him on the final day “somewhere inside the top 20,” and his observation that Tiger “did his usual stuff” is echoed in Norman’s praise that “after the first round he came back with a creditable performance.” Woods himself admitted, “Physically and mentally, I made a lot of mistakes and when you do that, you usually don’t win.” The facts confirm Moloney’s memory — from the shocking first nine to the resilient fightback that left fans impressed despite the rough start.

Talking further, Moloney said, “It was a bit of a show of power, you know, at a time when he was just making his career known.” This too is supported by the coverage, which noted that while Woods’ debut was not what fans had hoped for, “they were still impressed with what they saw.” In his rookie years, Woods was averaging close to 300 yards off the tee — remarkable in an era when most players averaged around 260. Moloney recalled him carrying a Cobra 43 ½–inch driver with a shallow head and steel shaft, producing eye-catching clubhead speed from his wiry frame. Even if his scores lagged behind Norman’s that week, the crowds witnessed the raw power and athleticism that would soon redefine the game. The context confirms Moloney’s reflection: Tiger’s 1996 Australian Open wasn’t about the result, but the unmistakable arrival of a new force in golf.

Moloney also recalled being stunned by Woods’ unmatched accuracy into greens. “What really got me was the 14th, a par five where most of the field went driver, 3-wood, then a short iron. Tiger took driver into the wind, then a 3-wood straight onto the green.” In 1996, Woods posted an exceptional 71.8% Greens in Regulation, a level that would have ranked him sixth on tour had he played enough rounds.

via Getty SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 08: Tiger Woods of the USA with Greg Norman of the USA during practice as a preview for the 2011 Australian Open at The Lakes Golf Club on November 8, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The conversation between the three professionals, remembering the great rookie performance, has left Greg Norman in the shadows. Despite his win at the 1996 Australian Open, he was not part of the conversation. Well, a few days back, another fellow professional made a bold claim in favor of Tiger Woods against ‘The Golden Bear.’

Tiger Woods had the edge over Jack Nicklaus

During the GOLF’s Subpar podcast, Hal Sutton, the legendary golfer who played and defeated the two GOAT’s shared an insight. Sutton won against Nicklaus in the 1983 PGA Championship and defeated Woods during the 2000 THE PLAYERS Championship. When he was asked about who was better, he shared a shocking insight. Colt Knost asked him, “If I were to ask you to break it down like the difference between Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, what would you say?”

Sharing that, he said, “Well, I mean, we’re talking about two different eras here. You know, they both managed their balls incredibly. They were both among the longest players of their time. Big drivers, both of them were great long iron players, middle iron, short iron.” Without any doubt, the two best names in golf history have showcased exceptional games. With 18 major titles for Nicklaus and 82 PGA Tour wins for Woods, both are the toppers on the list.

But Woods had the edge over the Golden Bear as he shared, “Probably, you know, Jack, I would say Jack’s pitching the ball and chipping the ball weren’t in Tiger’s league. I mean, I’m just being honest.” Woods has achieved some of the best saves in history. One of the most iconic saves was at his 2000 Bell Canadian Open, where he shot 218 yards with a 6-iron.

Well, the new claim in favor of Tiger Woods is definitely keeping him ahead of the competition. Though the debate ‌never found its way, with fellow joining in, it seems Woods had an advantage.