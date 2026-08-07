‘Really Awful’: Jason Day Reveals the True Reason as He Breaks 18-Year-Long Tradition of His PGA Tour Career

The FedExCup was introduced in 2007. And since then, only a handful of players have played it like a tradition. Keegan Bradley competed every year since he joined the Tour in 2011, a streak that reached 15 consecutive trips to the postseason. Still, it made him the second-most consistent qualifier in the era, as Bradley’s run trailed Jason Day’s, who reached the FedExCup playoffs every year since his rookie career began in 2008. The longest active streak on tour, however, came to an end at the Wyndham Championship.

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Golf writer Ben Coley reported on X that “First time Jason Day will fail to reach playoffs. His long game is a mess, and reportedly some more back issues. Can’t make a putt either, no form since April. Has all the hallmarks of a generous Presidents Cup wild card who goes out in session one and loses seven and five.”

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Jason Day missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, held annually at Sedgefield Country Club, a tournament that serves as the last checkpoint before the top 70 in the FedEx Cup points advance to the playoffs. He had entered the week sitting 75th in the standings and needed a minimum two-way tie for 12th just to sneak in. Instead, his season has ended, and so has his 18-year streak of making the PGA Tour playoffs.

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His misery stemmed from his back pain flaring up once again as he was playing his second round.

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Speaking to the reporters later, he said, “My body’s been really awful, actually, this year, so just try and grind through. It has been tough. The last two days have been pretty hard to try and get my body ready,” he said.

“Yeah, it was a good streak obviously, and I would have loved to keep the streak going. But things happen, you know.”

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He further hinted that he might not participate in any golf events for the rest of 2026, saying, “You’re not going to keep everything going forever. Best to kind of take some time off, get my body sorted and try and come out next year and play well.“

Jason Day had to withdraw from the U.S. Open in June after his back forced him out early, then pulled out of the 3M Open and Rocket Classic in the weeks that followed as he tried to manage the injury leading into the Wyndham Championship.

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Despite his efforts, his body was too sore. “Even to put any energy into it hurts,” he told Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner after posting a 4 over in his second round at the Wyndham Championship on Friday.

Beyond the physical toll, his form had already been trending wrong for months. He opened 2026 with a runner-up finish at the American Express and a tie for sixth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Moreover, he tied for 12th at the Masters, but since then, his performance has been lackluster. His last four starts produced two missed cuts, a withdrawal, and a tie for 55th.

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At 38, Day now faces an offseason built around recovery. Whether the back heals cleanly will determine how much of the old form is still in there waiting to come back.