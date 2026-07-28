“Really Grateful”: Charlie Woods Issues Statement as He Moves on from Another USGA Heartbreak

Charlie Woods will not play match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur—a milestone he came closer to than ever before. He was eliminated with a bogey on Wednesday, July 22, after the clicking sound of a phone camera distracted him during his third shot of the first playoff hole. Six days after the heartbreak at Saucon Valley, the 17-year-old took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity.

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“On a couple of great weeks playing two incredible championships. Really grateful for the opportunity to play my third U.S. Junior Amateur championship. Thanks to the USGA and everyone at Saucon Valley Country Club for an incredible championship. Looking forward to teeing up at the Junior PGA Championship this week.”

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This was Woods’ third failed attempt at the U.S. Junior Championship. He stumbled early in Round 1, posting bogeys on holes 1, 2, 4, and 5 for a front-nine 41. He steadied himself on the back nine but ended the day with a 5-over 76. Round two was sharper: even-par 70, with an eagle on 13 and birdies on 16 and 18.

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The score left him tied with 14 other golfers for two final spots, triggering a sudden-death playoff. However, his hopes died on the first hole. On the par-5 first, Woods found the fairway off the tee, then came up short and left of the green with his second shot. Now he had to make a chip from thick rough on his third shot.

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To make matters worse, a fan clicked during his backswing. The noise rattled him, derailing his focus. Woods flubbed the shot. He threw the club and looked back, saying, “Really, dude? I mean, come on.” Woods needed a birdie to join three others to advance past the first playoff hole but ended up making a bogey and was thus eliminated. Eli Wessel and Hudson Kuchma took the two spots on offer, while future Florida State teammate Miles Russell was the stroke play co-medalist at 6-under 135.

Woods has been plagued with near misses and eliminations this season. Days earlier, he missed U.S. Amateur final qualifying by six strokes; earlier in the summer, he narrowly missed U.S. Open qualifying.

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That said, the result here is still progress by his own standards at the event. Woods missed the 36-hole cut outright in his first two appearances at the U.S. Junior Amateur: rounds of 82 and 80 in 2024 and 80 and 74 in 2025. So this year is the first time he has played his way into playoff contention at all. That said, Charlie Woods now turns his attention to the Junior PGA Championship, the event he refers to as the next stop.