‘Really Nasty’: Michael Brennan Speaks Out After FedExCup Push Almost Went Wrong at Wyndham

Michael Brennan‘s tee shot on 17 settled into a fresh divot in the rough Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club, with his FedExCup season one bad break from unraveling. He escaped with a two-putt par, then made a 13-foot birdie on 18 to close out the Wyndham Championship at 22-under 258, three strokes ahead of playing partner Beau Hossler and into the FedExCup Playoffs.

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The margin for error had been thin all week. Brennan entered the tournament 105th in the FedExCup standings, needing at least a three-way tie for second to survive into the postseason, and a wayward tee shot at 17 threatened to open the door for Hossler to close the gap in the final group.

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“Not a great swing, I wish I had that tee ball over again, but my ball was in a divot and I think that helped me a little bit because some of the rough is really nasty and the ball can sit down. So I could kind of get a somewhat clean shot on it. I’m lucky it went the right distance and had a crazy two-putt,” Brennan said in his post-round press conference.

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Brennan and caddie Jeff Kirkpatrick had set a target on the 16th tee: birdie one of the last three holes. He made it on 18, capping a back nine that also included a bogey on the par-4 11th and an 8-foot birdie two holes later.

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Brennan led the field in strokes gained putting for the week and made more feet of putts than anyone in Greensboro. Staying composed through the middle holes still took work.

“I did it great for nine holes. I felt really good on the front nine just playing my game. I was really staying within myself, hitting good shots. Got a little nervous around 10, 11,” Brennan said.

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His 6-under 64 completed the run from outside the FedExCup’s top 100 to a locked-in Playoffs berth, and it marked his second PGA Tour title in ten months, a follow-up to last October’s breakthrough win at the Bank of Utah Championship. Hossler’s runner-up finish still left him short, rising to 72nd and one spot outside the cutoff line.

Brennan pointed to the toll of a long summer stretch and what the result meant for his season.

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“It’s everything. I don’t want to be done playing golf. This is my sixth week in a row so seven’s a lot, but I think I’m going to be perfectly happy running on fumes next week,” Brennan said.

Brennan heads to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis next week, the first leg of the Playoffs. He’ll tee it up in his seventh straight start, with a deeper leaderboard than Sedgefield offered. Whether the putter that carried him through Sunday travels with him will decide how much further this run goes.