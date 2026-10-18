‘Really, Really Hard’: Pro Golfer Opens Up on Emotional Toll of Falling Short of PGA Tour Card

Growing up, James Nicholas dreamed of winning a golf tournament with a putt on the 18th green. And he fulfilled that childhood ambition at the Country Club de Bogotá in February this year. However, another dream remains elusive for the 29-year-old: winning on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship now over, Nicholas has fallen short of the eligibility threshold needed to secure his PGA Tour card.

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“I’m going to now talk about my season from my vantage point,” Nicholas said in his recent YouTube video. “I want to just say pro golf is really, really hard. Am I disappointed? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Do I feel some sense of regret? Yes.”

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After finishing tied for 28th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the Yale graduate ended the season ranked 30th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. To earn a PGA Tour card, players on the developmental circuit needed to finish inside the top 20. Falling 10 spots short of that target has left the 29-year-old mad and disappointed.

“I think it’d be weird for me to say I’m not mad or disappointed,” he added. “On the other hand, I think it’d be weird for me to not say I’m not excited. I’m not proud. I’m not motivated because this last year was a dream. As a kid growing up, I always dreamed of a putt to win a golf tournament. And to make that putt on the 18th green in Bogotá was a lifelong dream.

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“I want to do that on the PGA Tour level, but to do that on the Korn Ferry Tour level, it was so cool… It was the coolest moment of my life by a long shot. To have put in all that work and to be rewarded in that fashion was so gratifying… [But] the lowest of lows now is tumbling down the points list and coming to the end of the year trying to get a PGA Tour card and failing.”

Fortunately, Nicholas has had the support of his wife, America Nicholas, whom he described as his “rock” during this difficult period. The 29-year-old, who turned professional in 2019 and made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in 2020, is now determined to turn his disappointment into motivation. As he put it, he is “hungry for these next two months to lock in, to prepare” and to make another push to finally secure his PGA Tour card.

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In any case, he had a mixed 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season. The 29-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough moment in February, winning the Astara Golf Championship for his maiden Tour title and briefly climbing to third in the season-long points standings. However, he struggled to maintain that momentum, missing nine cuts in 22 starts.

Although he recorded several respectable finishes throughout the season, his results in the closing stretch were not enough to secure a PGA Tour card. However, this wasn’t his only setback this year.

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James Nicholas was forced to withdraw from the 2026 Open Championship

James Nicholas earned his place in the 2026 Open Championship after surviving a gruelling 36-hole qualifier last month. However, the American’s Open debut at Royal Birkdale ended prematurely after an injury forced him to withdraw before Friday’s second round.

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The 29-year-old appeared visibly uncomfortable during Thursday’s opening round, carding a five-over 75 with five bogeys and 13 pars. Tournament officials confirmed his withdrawal at 11:23 am BST.

“Not the update I was hoping to share,” Nicholas wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been battling through an injury all week and pushed through it yesterday, but unfortunately that only made things worse, and I’m unable to tee it up today.”

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He added that competing in an Open Championship had always been a dream, making the withdrawal particularly difficult to accept. Nicholas also made the cut at the 2026 U.S. Open, finishing tied 65th at Shinnecock Hills. That being said, the 29-year-old might be disappointed, but he will have another opportunity to achieve his dream next year.