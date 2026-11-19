Few players are tied to one tournament the way Ludvig Aberg is tied to the RSM Classic. It is where he lifted his first PGA Tour trophy in 2023, and it sits a short drive from his Florida home. Naturally, it is a week that clearly means something to him. But when his name dropped out of the field on Monday with no explanation, the silence left plenty of room for guesswork. Now the Swede has spoken, and the reason is far gentler than the speculation around it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aberg filled in the gaps through a message on his Instagram story with a photo of him crouched over a putt besides giant white RSM letters at Sea Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message read, “Hey guys, I’ve decided to withdraw from the RSM Classic this week. I tweaked my back a few days ago, and while the MRI shows nothing concerning, it felt best to play it safe and give it some time. I love Sea Island and this tournament, so it really sucks not being able to tee up this week. I look forward to seeing you all in 2027!”

The answer arrived after a few quiet days following his exit. Golfweek’s Adam Shupak had first reported the withdrawal, and the PGA Tour’s Monday field update confirmed it with no reason given.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Hardy, the first alternate, took his place. As for the field, the loss was at the top of the sheet since Aberg was the second-highest-ranked player entered, behind only Michael Brennan. That left Brooks Koepka, defending champion Sami Valimaki, and Keegan Bradley as the headline names.

That said, the disappointment in his exit also explains a deeper meaning than a missed start. Aberg won here in 2023 by four shots over Mackenzie Hughes, and Sea Island sits less than two hours from his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Even so, he has not played the event since finishing T17 in 2024. So the tournament was meant to be a long-awaited return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, this isn’t the first time Aberg has had to withdraw, but his back is a new name on the list. Aberg had to withdraw from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with soreness and a torn meniscus, which kept him out for about two and a half months after the Tour Championship. Interestingly, his comeback happened at the same RSM Classic, where he joked about his knee, saying, “I loved squatting down normally to line up the putt.”

Another exit followed in January 2025 when he led after one round at Torrey Pines, fell sick and lost ten pounds. He shot 74-79 on the weekend and had to withdraw from Pebble Beach. He bounced back to win the Genesis Invitational in his very next start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aberg’s 2026 Season Comes to a Close

However, it also marks the end of an unusual season. Aberg finishes 2026 without a win or even a runner-up finish despite ten top-10s worldwide. Those include a third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and ties for fourth at both the PGA Championship and the Tour Championship. He still ended the year fourth in the FedEx Cup. It is his second winless PGA Tour season in three, after 2024 brought three runner-up finishes but no title.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what lies ahead is a bigger reason for perhaps all the caution Aberg is taking. The 2027 Ryder Cup runs September 13 to 19 at Adare Manor in Ireland, with Luke Donald captaining Europe again. Aberg is a two-time Ryder Cupper and was the only European to win a singles match on a Sunday at Bethpage, beating Patrick Cantlay. A clean MRI and an early rest can keep that picture intact.