‘Recovery Will Take Time’: Kai Trump Undergoes Surgery After Wrist Injury Threatens Her Season

Kai Trump’s freshman season is now on hold. The 19-year-old University of Miami freshman golfer and eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump recently underwent wrist surgery after re-aggravating an earlier injury during her first collegiate golf tournament. On Wednesday morning, she shared the news from the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, explaining that surgery was ultimately the best decision for her long-term health and future in golf.

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In a selfie taken from her hospital bed, Trump revealed that she had initially hoped to avoid another procedure. However, after consulting her family, coaches, and athletic training staff, she proceeded with surgery rather than risk further complications.

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“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff, I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Trump acknowledged that the recovery period would not unfold as she had envisioned but said she was determined to approach the challenge with patience and resolve. She also thanked those who supported her through the process, emphasizing the importance of a strong support system while navigating setbacks.

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“Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow,” she added. “Having the right people by your side makes all the difference, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The setback comes after Trump made her collegiate golf debut at the 2026 Golfweek Fall Classic at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Representing the Miami Hurricanes as an individual competitor, she faced a 120-player field in her first tournament of the freshman season.

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Trump carded rounds of 78, 76, and 81 to finish 22 over par, tying for 102nd place. Although the tournament marked an important milestone in her transition to college golf, it also brought renewed concerns about the wrist injury she had been managing.

How Kai Trump Re-Aggravated Her Wrist Injury

Trump explained in a video shared on social media that the injury flared up after she struck the ground near a cart path during the tournament. The ground was unexpectedly hard, and the impact sent pain radiating through her arm.

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“I kind of had a re-injury to my wrist in the tournament,” she said. “My first college tournament, I hit the ground next to the cart path. Let’s just say there must have been some concrete underneath that ground because it was very hard.”

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Another painful moment occurred later in the round after the initial impact. Trump said she experienced a sharp sensation in her arm after hitting the ground and subsequently felt as though she had re-injured her wrist while using her driver on the 10th hole.

“I hit it, and I felt like a shock on my arm,” she explained. “Then on the 10th hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again.”

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The incident raised concerns that the original injury had returned, potentially complicating her season’s plans. Further medical testing, however, revealed a minor triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) tear rather than a full tear, offering some reassurance about the extent of the damage.

The TFCC is a structure in the wrist that helps stabilize the joint and supports movement and load-bearing. Injuries to this area can be particularly challenging for golfers, whose swings place repeated demands on the wrists and forearms.

Trump initially chose to avoid another operation, instead receiving stem cell injections administered by pain specialist Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers. However, despite that treatment approach, surgery eventually became necessary.

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Trump Thanks Her Medical Team and Supporters

Following the procedure, Trump acknowledged the medical professionals who helped guide her treatment, particularly Dr. Michelle G. Carlson, the hand and upper extremity surgeon who performed the surgery at HSS.

“A special thank you to Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York for taking such great care of me, and to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who has supported me along the way,” she wrote.

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The operation marks another challenge in Trump’s early college golf career, which began with her appearance at the Fall Classic. Her focus now shifts from competition to recovery, with the time needed to return to the course depending on her rehabilitation and medical team’s guidance.

Although the setback has disrupted her freshman season, Trump has made clear that protecting her long-term health takes priority over a quick return to competition. For now, her attention remains on recovery and preparing to resume the game when she is medically ready.