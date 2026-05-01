Regions Tradition 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Regions Tradition has been one of senior golf’s marquee events since it was first played in 1989. Jack Nicklaus won it four times in its early years. The tournament moved to Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama in 2011, where it has since become a permanent home for senior major golf. With 78 players in the field this week, from April 30 to May 2, every dollar in that $2.6 million purse is worth chasing.

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Here’s the complete list of how the prize money will be distributed:

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1 $390,000 2 $228,800 3 $187,200 4 $156,000 5 $124,800 6 $104,000 7 $93,600 8 $83,200 9 $72,800 10 $67,600 11 $62,400 12 $57,200 13 $52,000 14 $49,400 15 $46,800 16 $44,200 17 $41,600 18 $39,000 19 $36,660 20 $34,320 21 $32,240 22 $30,160 23 $28,600 24 $27,300 25 $26,000 26 $24,700 27 $23,660 28 $22,620 29 $21,580 30 $20,540 31 $19,500 32 $18,720 33 $17,940 34 $17,160 35 $16,380 36 $15,600 37 $14,820 38 $14,300 39 $13,780 40 $13,260 41 $12,740 42 $12,220 43 $11,700 44 $11,180 45 $10,660 46 $10,140 47 $9,620 48 $9,100 49 $8,580 50 $8,060 51 $7,540 52 $7,020 53 $6,500 54 $6,240 55 $5,980 56 $5,720 57 $5,460 58 $5,200 59 $4,940 60 $4,680 61 $4,420 62 $4,160 63 $3,900 64 $3,640 65 $3,380 66 $3,120 67 $2,860 68 $2,600 69 $2,444 70 $2,288 71 $2,132 72 $1,976 73 $1,820 74 $1,716 75 $1,612 76 $1,508 77 $1,404 78 $1,300

It’s worth noting that the winner’s $390,000 payout breaks from the usual 15 percent distribution model that is typically employed on the PGA Tour Champions. That divergence shows how majors tend to tweak payout structures to favor top-heavy rewards and prestige.

The 78-man field is no-cut, so every player gets a paycheck, unlike regular PGA Tour events. Every dollar a pro earns goes directly to your Charles Schwab Cup points, so the prize money is more than just a payday.

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The winner is rewarded with immediate earnings but also with exemptions and long-term competitive advantages. Though these events are not awarded Official World Golf Ranking points, the financial and seasonal perks are key components in the competitive calculus on the Champions circuit.

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Interesting facts about the Region’s Tradition

The Region Tradition has raised more than $22 million for charity since its inception, with Children’s of Alabama as its primary beneficiary. That makes it one of the more impactful events on the senior tour from a philanthropy standpoint, going far beyond what happens on the course each April and May.

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Steve Stricker set the tournament record in 2023 with a 265, 23 under par, on the Founders Course. Stricker also won at Greystone in 2022, winning back-to-back titles. Angel Cabrera won the 2025 edition, joining a list that includes Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Tom Watson.

Robert Cupp designed the Founders Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club. It plays to a par 72 over 7,200 yards with 419 Tifway Bermudagrass fairways and roughs. The design calls for accuracy, which is why course management usually has the field more spread out than actual yardage.

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After the first round, Alex Cejka and Stewart Cink share the early lead at seven under par after opening rounds of 65. They are just ahead of Thongchai Jaidee, Charlie Wi, and Scott Hend with six under. Further down the board, Steven Alker and Colin Montgomerie remain within striking distance. With little distance and scoring chances left in the remaining rounds, early movement points to a competitive week ahead.