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Regions Tradition 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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May 1, 2026 | 7:05 PM EDT

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Regions Tradition 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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May 1, 2026 | 7:05 PM EDT

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The Regions Tradition has been one of senior golf’s marquee events since it was first played in 1989. Jack Nicklaus won it four times in its early years. The tournament moved to Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama in 2011, where it has since become a permanent home for senior major golf. With 78 players in the field this week, from April 30 to May 2, every dollar in that $2.6 million purse is worth chasing.

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Here’s the complete list of how the prize money will be distributed:

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1$390,000
2$228,800
3$187,200
4$156,000
5$124,800
6$104,000
7$93,600
8$83,200
9$72,800
10$67,600
11$62,400
12$57,200
13$52,000
14$49,400
15$46,800
16$44,200
17$41,600
18$39,000
19$36,660
20$34,320
21$32,240
22$30,160
23$28,600
24$27,300
25$26,000
26$24,700
27$23,660
28$22,620
29$21,580
30$20,540
31$19,500
32$18,720
33$17,940
34$17,160
35$16,380
36$15,600
37$14,820
38$14,300
39$13,780
40$13,260
41$12,740
42$12,220
43$11,700
44$11,180
45$10,660
46$10,140
47$9,620
48$9,100
49$8,580
50$8,060
51$7,540
52$7,020
53$6,500
54$6,240
55$5,980
56$5,720
57$5,460
58$5,200
59$4,940
60$4,680
61$4,420
62$4,160
63$3,900
64$3,640
65$3,380
66$3,120
67$2,860
68$2,600
69$2,444
70$2,288
71$2,132
72$1,976
73$1,820
74$1,716
75$1,612
76$1,508
77$1,404
78$1,300

It’s worth noting that the winner’s $390,000 payout breaks from the usual 15 percent distribution model that is typically employed on the PGA Tour Champions. That divergence shows how majors tend to tweak payout structures to favor top-heavy rewards and prestige.

The 78-man field is no-cut, so every player gets a paycheck, unlike regular PGA Tour events. Every dollar a pro earns goes directly to your Charles Schwab Cup points, so the prize money is more than just a payday.

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The winner is rewarded with immediate earnings but also with exemptions and long-term competitive advantages. Though these events are not awarded Official World Golf Ranking points, the financial and seasonal perks are key components in the competitive calculus on the Champions circuit.

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Interesting facts about the Region’s Tradition

The Region Tradition has raised more than $22 million for charity since its inception, with Children’s of Alabama as its primary beneficiary. That makes it one of the more impactful events on the senior tour from a philanthropy standpoint, going far beyond what happens on the course each April and May.

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Steve Stricker set the tournament record in 2023 with a 265, 23 under par, on the Founders Course. Stricker also won at Greystone in 2022, winning back-to-back titles. Angel Cabrera won the 2025 edition, joining a list that includes Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Tom Watson.

Robert Cupp designed the Founders Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club. It plays to a par 72 over 7,200 yards with 419 Tifway Bermudagrass fairways and roughs. The design calls for accuracy, which is why course management usually has the field more spread out than actual yardage.

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After the first round, Alex Cejka and Stewart Cink share the early lead at seven under par after opening rounds of 65. They are just ahead of Thongchai Jaidee, Charlie Wi, and Scott Hend with six under. Further down the board, Steven Alker and Colin Montgomerie remain within striking distance. With little distance and scoring chances left in the remaining rounds, early movement points to a competitive week ahead.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,346 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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