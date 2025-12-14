Regret Lingers for Brooke Henderson Despite Best Round at Grant Thornton Invitational

A 5-under 67 in foursomes. Best of the day. Still not good enough in Brooke Henderson’s mind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 14-time LPGA Tour winner and her partner Corey Conners posted the lowest alternate-shot score of Round 2 at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, climbing into a tie for fourth at 16-under par. Seven birdies against a single bogey. Momentum building. And yet, Henderson walked into the press conference thinking about what she left behind.

“There are a couple of shots that I wish I had back, too, that helped my partner a little bit more,” Henderson admitted after the round at Tiburón Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the nature of foursomes. Every swing carries consequences beyond the individual. A wayward approach doesn’t just cost strokes — it puts your partner in a position they didn’t create. The format exposes accountability in ways that scramble, and four-ball simply don’t.

The round’s rhythm came from Conners’ iron play. The two-time PGA Tour winner put his partner in position repeatedly, setting up makeable birdie looks throughout the day.

Imago THE COLONY, TX – SEPTEMBER 30: Brooke M. Henderson waves to the crowd during The Ascendant LPGA, Golf Damen benefiting Volunteers of America on September 30, 2022 at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, TX. Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire GOLF: SEP 30 The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America Icon22093028

“Corey was hitting it really close for me today, so I was able to roll in some putts, which was really nice,” Henderson noted. “I feel like once we made a couple of birdies, then we really had a lot of momentum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That momentum carried them past the teams that dominated Round 1. Charley Hull and Michael Brennan, who shared the lead after a record-setting 17-under 55 in the scramble format, managed only 1-under 71 in foursomes. Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark shot even-par 72. The format proved demanding across the field — Henderson and Conners were the only team to break 68.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, Henderson measured the round against her own standards, not the leaderboard.

“I feel like 5 under alternate shot is pretty good. It’s nice to climb up the leaderboard and be back in the tournament.”

Pretty good. Not great. The qualifier reveals everything about how elite players process performance. A score that topped the field still left room for self-critique. That mindset traces back to a partnership built on trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson and Conners have navigated this pressure before. The Canadian duo has partnered for three consecutive years at this event, finishing second in 2023 and fourth last year. That history translates into something tangible in the course.

“We just have a really nice energy between us, I think, and amongst our caddies as well. Makes a great team,” Henderson said.

The caddie dynamic matters here. Henderson’s sister, Brittany, has been on her bag for nearly her entire professional career. Conners works with Danny Sahl, a fellow Canadian and former PGA Tour Canada pro. Four people operating as one unit across 18 holes of alternating shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

That foundation now carries them into Sunday with a genuine chance at the title.

Three shots back heading into Sunday’s final round

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak lead at 19-under after a 4-under 68 highlighted by Coughlin’s holed bunker shot on 17. Henderson and Conners sit three back alongside Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s modified four-ball format offers a different challenge — both players hit from the same spot after switching balls on the second shot, then play their own ball with the low score counting. It rewards individual brilliance rather than seamless coordination.

For a team ranked among the highest-combined pairings in the field, the final round presents another shot at a title that has narrowly eluded them. Henderson won the CPKC Women’s Open earlier this year for her 14th LPGA victory. Conners recorded seven top-10s in 2025, including a T8 at the Masters.

The credentials are there. The chemistry is proven. And if Henderson’s self-assessment after the best round of the day reveals anything, it’s that satisfaction never quite arrives for competitors wired this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shots she wishes she had back? They’re already fuel for Sunday.