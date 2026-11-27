Brooks Koepka might have to put his differences with Bryson DeChambeau aside if it means adding another major championship to his impressive resume. The five-time major winner recently found himself in an amusing exchange with CBS commentator Colt Knost during the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game. His response has given golf fans plenty to talk about.

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During a mid-round interview at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, Knost offered Koepka an interesting deal. He guaranteed Koepka a major championship in 2027 in exchange for having Thanksgiving dinner with DeChambeau next year. Koepka didn’t hesitate long before delivering a response that quickly became the highlight of the conversation.

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“I gotta do what I gotta do,” Koepka replied with a grin.

The exchange was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X.

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The moment came during a week when Koepka had already made headlines for taking fresh shots at his former LIV Golf teammate. Consequently, fans quickly pointed out the irony of Brooks Koepka repeatedly bringing DeChambeau into conversations.

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The Thanksgiving dinner exchange happened during the second edition of the revived Farmers Insurance Skins Game, which returned in 2025 after a 17-year hiatus. The 2026 edition featured Koepka, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and Jackson Koivun competing for a $4 million prize purse.

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Broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, the exhibition featured CBS commentators Andrew Catalon and Colt Knost calling the action. During his conversation with Koepka, Knost initially asked the former world No. 1 about his return to the PGA Tour in 2026 after his departure from LIV Golf.

Koepka admitted that his first tee shot back on the Tour had brought considerable nerves.

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“I was just happy to get it done with, man,” Koepka said, reflecting on that opening shot. He added that the moment had probably become much bigger in his head than it actually was.

Knost then shifted the conversation toward Koepka’s playing form and his repeated suggestions that he was getting close to returning to his previous level.

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“How close are you to being back to the old Brooks Koepka?” Knost asked.

“Very close,” Koepka responded.

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The 36-year-old pointed to his performance at the RSM Classic, where he had started seeing improvements in his driving. He was particularly encouraged that his driver was becoming a weapon again. He also discussed the progress he had made with his putting, though he acknowledged the improvements wouldn’t happen overnight.

That set the stage for Knost’s unexpected offer.

The exchange is particularly entertaining because Koepka and DeChambeau have a long history of trading verbal jabs. Their rivalry dates back to 2019. Back then, Brooks Koepka criticized Bryson DeChambeau’s slow pace of play on a Golf Monthly podcast.

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The two subsequently exchanged remarks about their physiques during DeChambeau’s bulking phase in 2020. However, their differences became a major talking point in May 2021, when a leaked interview captured Koepka rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind him at the PGA Championship.

Koepka’s comment, “I just lost my train of thought,” quickly became an internet meme.

The situation escalated as fans began calling DeChambeau “Brooksy.” Koepka even encouraged the nickname, while DeChambeau expressed his frustration with the heckling. The two also traded comments about who would win a hypothetical fight, with DeChambeau joking that it wouldn’t be him.

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Despite the public tension, the pair appeared to put their differences aside at the September 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Both eventually joined LIV Golf, and their rivalry appeared to cool between 2022 and 2024.

They even teamed up for the December 2024 Crypto.com Showdown against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. However, the partnership ended in defeat, with the opposing duo winning the $10 million contest.

Koepka revisited that loss during his November 24, 2026, press conference ahead of the Skins Game.

Taking a dig at DeChambeau’s putting, he remarked, “Since I did not win, my teammate didn’t hole a putt the entire time, so I did not receive any of that.”

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He also suggested that DeChambeau “lives in his own world.”

The comments came amid reports that the rivalry is resurfacing as the two golfers return to separate tours. DeChambeau is expected to play primarily on the DP World Tour in 2027, while Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour.

The Thanksgiving dinner suggestion therefore gave fans another opportunity to revisit their history.

Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s Bryson DeChambeau Thanksgiving dinner remark

While Koepka’s comments about his return to form offered plenty of talking points, fans on X were more interested in his willingness to accept Knost’s unusual condition.

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One fan simply wrote, “Rent free.”

The short reaction captured the exchange’s central irony. Koepka had criticized DeChambeau’s putting earlier in the week, suggested that he lived in his own world, and then found himself discussing a potential Thanksgiving dinner with him. For fans, the repeated references suggested DeChambeau still occupied plenty of space in Brooks Koepka’s thoughts.

Another user joked about Koepka’s apparent reluctance, writing, “Looks like Brooks would rather miss out on a major than have Thanksgiving dinner with this guy 😂”

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However, the five-time major winner’s response suggested otherwise. His grin and willingness to accept the deal suggested he was ready to set the rivalry aside for a major championship. Considering his five previous victories, the prospect of adding another title would understandably make an uncomfortable dinner seem like a reasonable trade-off.

The exchange also prompted some fans to hope that the two golfers would reignite their rivalry on the course.

“I want to see Bryson v Brooks 2.0 bring it onnnn,” one fan commented.

That reaction is understandable given the history between the pair. Their 2021 Match attracted considerable attention, while their partnership against McIlroy and Scheffler at the 2024 Crypto.com Showdown offered a rare opportunity to see them playing on the same side. Now, fans want to see them compete against each other.

Another fan kept the reaction short and sweet, posting, “Wow 🤣”

The comment reflected the sheer unexpectedness of Knost’s proposal and Koepka’s deadpan acceptance. After all, guaranteeing a major championship in exchange for sharing a holiday meal with a long-time rival is hardly a conventional interview question.

However, one fan had an even better suggestion for making the arrangement worthwhile.

“I’ll let Brooks have the PGA if he can promise they record the dinner like an episode of Real Housewives,” the user wrote.

That might be the most entertaining way to turn Knost’s hypothetical deal into reality. A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau, with cameras capturing every awkward exchange, would likely attract as much attention as some of their previous made-for-TV appearances.