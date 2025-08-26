Reports Claim PGA Tour Was Forced to Take Action as NBC Ignored Tommy Fleetwood at East Lake

Tommy Fleetwood is basking in the glory of his maiden PGA Tour victory. However, it feels like dust has already gathered on the story. In a week that should have celebrated the Englishman’s iconic milestone, the buzz is shifting elsewhere, as an event scheduled for September approaches. Ryder Cup drama is all the headlines are about. That has put Fleetwood’s milestone victory on the back burner. As tension continues to simmer behind the scenes, the PGA Tour was forced to step in with a strong message for NBC.

At the center of the media conversation is Keegan Bradley. The captain for the Ryder Cup’s US team first took the golfing world by storm when discussions spread across the internet about his playing captain possibility. Publicly endorsed by President Donald Trump, the idea gained even more traction. What Bradley initially called the “biggest decision of my life” has now become a popular choice even inside the team. However, the dilemma remains far from resolved, with the decision still hanging. And so does the media coverage, hyper-fixated on the Ryder Cup.

Amid this whirlwind, the PGA Tour felt compelled to intervene in the media narrative. As shared by Brad Faxon on Toronto’s TSN 1050, the PGA Tour contacted NBC regarding the focus of the coverage. Mark Sharabura took to his X and highlighted the murky Ryder Cup frenzy. “The PGA Tour contacted NBC on Saturday and told them they were talking too much about the Ryder Cup on their broadcast and not enough about the Tour Championship.” The frustration is apparent. And rightly so, given the breakthrough win that was not just a milestone for Fleetwood, but a masterclass in technical mastery and golfing mindset.

Even though there’s no denying the weight of Bradley’s playing captain decision, this week was truly the moment for Fleetwood. The PGA Tour pro, after multiple near-misses, finally bridged the victory gap at East Lake. Fleetwood showed clear signs of domination right from the beginning. He scored a 64 followed by a clinical 63 in the first two rounds of the Tour Championship. Although his form dipped in the weekend rounds (67 & 68), his early start gave him an edge.

Fleetwood’s breakthrough was a long-overdue validation of years of persistence. Will his moment finally get the recognition it deserves, or will Ryder Cup drama continue to steal the stage?

Fleetwood’s PGA Tour victory: A lesson in resilience

“It completes the story of the near misses,” Tommy Fleetwood said after the win. “But when I go home, I’m just going to start practising again. I’m going to start working again, and I’m going to look towards the next tournament.” This is the attitude that has kept Fleetwood among the top all these years. Fleetwood jumped to the 6th in the world and received a paycheck of $10 million with this victory. However, Fleetwood is not here just for the money. It’s about maintaining the performance that broke the PGA Tour curse for him. “I’ve always had the mindset that I just want to be one of the best players in the world,” he clarified.

However, it was without doubt, Fleetwood’s mental approach that secured his first title. A lesson shared with his kids, Fleetwood found his groove back in those same words. “If you do all the right things and you just keep going that it can happen,” he said, framing his victory as a lesson in resilience. The first to jump in on the moment was golfing legend, Tiger Woods, giving him the attention he deserved. “No one deserves it more.” This is as much of an accolade as the title itself.

Tommy Fleetwood’s resilience and humility have made him a fan favourite even without a win all these years. And now, Fleetwood has the trophy to back that support.