Respect Pours in as Rory McIlroy Honors Victims of Stabbing Tragedy During BBC SPOTY

The atmosphere was a little solemn when Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe walked up on the stage at the BBC’s SPOTY ceremony. Soon after, when Rory McIlroy sat for an interview, the tears in his eyes were quite visible. Thinking of his daughter Poppy, the star of the night, he let out a few words that resonated with every girl-dad in the world.

“I think being a father of a little girl, seeing the dads up there tonight, they are absolute heroes.” His lips trembled while speaking. For McIlroy, watching Aguiar and Stancombe struck a chord. Last year, their daughters were at the helm of a tragedy that took the whole of England by surprise.

Alice da Silva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe were two of the victims at a mass stabbing incident in Southport’s Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop. Aged 9 and 7, respectively, the girls were among the three youngest who lost their lives in the brutal attack. The third one was 6-year-old Bebe King.

Nine months after the incident, the two dads completed the London Marathon to raise funds in their daughter’s memory. The Helen Rollason Award is given to those who stand out in the midst of adversity. Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe looked the fitting choice for the award, which is named after the BBC’s famed sports presenter.

“I’m just a dad keeping a promise to his little girl. Elsie wanted me to run the London Marathon, and I did,” said Stancombe.

Back in the hall, McIlroy‘s acknowledgement of the dads caused immediate applause. Over the internet, fans were in utmost pride. The Northern Irishman’s fitting words made him the best choice for the SPOTY award, they believed. “The right person won,” a fan chimed.

“Rory sets an example for all sportspeople everywhere. Well deserved,” read a comment on BBC’s post. “Class act 👏,” said another.

For Rory McIlroy, the situation was particularly hard as Poppy and his wife, Erica Stoll, couldn’t be present for his award night. That physical distance perhaps gave context to McIlroy’s emotions. Hence, he didn’t forget to thank them in his acceptance speech.

Calling them his foundation and support system, McIlroy said, “I eagerly look forward to seeing them tomorrow and celebrating together. I can’t wait to be with you; I love you both.”

McIlroy’s words carry a lot of weight as a father. His love for Poppy has often been the highlight of his events.

Rory McIlroy is a doting father

The Northern Irishman’s love for his daughter has often been the highlight of his matches. The cameras have always been able to capture that. From the emotional hug at the Masters to the little flower that Poppy gave her dad, the father-daughter duo has never failed to awe the fans. McIlroy, for his part, is a proud dad. Sitting for an interview with presenter Clare Balding, he spoke about how, since having Poppy, his outlook on life has undergone a fundamental change.

“Being a dad, it makes the losses a lot easier,” he smiled. “It makes the wins even more special to be able to share that with Erica and Poppy.”

While Poppy has been his light at the end of a dark tunnel, Erica has been the anchor who has held him through. McIlroy sending wishes on her way at a special night like this held some weight. Over the past few years, the couple has seen their fair share of ups and downs. None of those has gone unnoticed by the world. McIlroy seemed aware of this.

“My family, they’ve watched me go through all of this like I’m sure a lot of the public has,” he said. “I feel like everyone’s been on this journey with me.”

Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, a day after winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The couple had been married for 7 years, with Poppy entering their lives three years ago. But, in June, he withdrew his divorce petition, saying that their best future was as a family together. The relationship seemed sturdy when McIlroy addressed how strong Erica has been while being harshly bullied at this year’s Ryder Cup.

That’s why, against the backdrop of relentless scrutiny, McIlroy’s words for Erica carried a quiet but unmistakable significance.