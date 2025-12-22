Respect Pours In for Jon Rahm After Humble Act Is Caught on Camera: ‘Great Human Being’

Essentials Inside The Story A recent humble act by Jon Rahm

Rahm's humble gesture after Ryder Cup win

Fans shower immense praise on Rahm

Securing the Masters Tournament in 2023, winning the U.S. Open of 2021 and reigning as the World No. 1 golfer under OWGR for 52 straight weeks, Jon Rahm has indeed done it all. After securing 11 wins on the PGA Tour, he joined LIV Golf and has continued to dominate headlines courtesy of his caliber on the greens. However, despite establishing himself as one of the best in the business, the Spanish golfer recently went unrecognized. But the man who needs no introduction made sure to leave a lasting impact on the man who isn’t a golf enthusiast with his humility.

In a recent video uploaded on Instagram, a creator named Eric bumped into Rahm and his partner. And while he failed to recognize the golf icon, Rahm was pretty happy to introduce himself. Gradually, as the video progressed, more of Rahm’s humility was on display. When asked about how he got so much success, Rahm immediately replied with a one-liner, “I was very lucky.” And not only that, the Spanish golfer also pointed out how he had met a lot of right people along the way.

Rahm also quoted the likes of Kobe Bryant to elaborate how one can achieve success as a sportsman. “Yes, I think it was Kobe Bryant who said it once: Put all your eggs in one basket And then Morgan will get some more eggs. Yeah, I think it gets to a point where you have to. You need a little bit of luck and the right people are out.” Surely, this was the exact motto that Rahm followed to earn himself his first million dollars at the age of 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric (@itsbigiri)

Notably, this isn’t the first time that the world has witnessed and acknowledged Rahm’s kind nature. After Team Europe secured an impeccable victory against Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup, Rahm was showered with endless praises for the stellar show he pulled off at Bethpage Black. However, Rahm kindly emphasized how it was a team effort. He said, “It is very weird being congratulated for something that I didn’t just do myself… I only contributed three points out of 15, right, and all of those three with a partner.”

Coming back to the recent incident, the LIV icon then turned towards his wife and pointed out how people like her have helped him grow in his life. Finally, as Eric asked Rahm what message he would give to the world if he were to die tomorrow. Rahm replied with a heartfelt line, saying, “To die tomorrow? The last piece of advice we’ll leave in the world: Make sure you tell the people around you that you love them,” said Rahm. Following this conversation, the entire golfing fraternity went gaga.

Netizens laud Jon Rahm’s humility, saying the PGA Tour misses him

One fan took to the comment section and expressed their opinion on how Jon Rahm is such a down-to-earth person. The content creator who seemingly doesn’t follow the sport could not recognise Rahm. But Rahm still wholeheartedly responded to Eric’s questions. “Rahm seems like such a homie. Genuine good dude. Miss him on the PGA”, read the comment from the fan.

Another fan comment threw light on Jon Rahm’s image beyond golf, praising his character off the course as much as his elite talent. “Not only a world class athlete but a great human being and family man”, stated the Instagram user. Rahm’s devotion towards his family has often been applauded by fans.

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Spain’s Jon Rahm with wife Kelley Cahill and son Kepa on the 2nd hole during the par 3 contest REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

One netizen expressed disbelief at how surreal it feels to witness someone across an elite golfer like Jon Rahm casually. “Just casually meeting one of the best golfers on planet earth is craaaaaazy 😂”, they added. Reflecting on the same, another fan shared another thought. “I wonder how shocked he was when he looked up Rahm to see how incredible he really is🙌🏼🇪🇸🇪🇸”, pointed out another netizen.

Since his move away from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, many fans say they miss his presence and personality in PGA events. Another fan echoed the same thought as they commented, “PGA tours misses Jon Rahm”

One of the world’s most prominent golf coaches, Martin Chuck, shared his own experience with the LIV Golf champ and shared, “Talented dude. I met him once on a Southwest flight when the ASU team was heading to a tourney. Good dude.”