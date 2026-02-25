Respect Pours In for LIV Golf Pros as They Take Unexpected Step to Support Junior Golfers

Joaquin Niemann is giving back to what shaped him significantly in childhood, all while creating history.

Torque GC and the AJGA announced their multi-year partnership on February 24, 2026. It established Niemann’s LIV Golf team as the title sponsor for the Torque GC Championship, scheduled to take place from June 9 to 11, 2026, at the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

The championship will feature 78 of the world’s top-ranked junior players. To ensure an extended opportunity for the competition, an AJGA Qualifier will be held on Monday, June 8, 2026. It provides an additional 78 players with the opportunity to earn a position in the main tournament field.

“Supporting junior golf through this championship is personal to us. The AJGA played an important role in our development, and now we have the opportunity to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation,” said Niemann. “LIV Golf is built around emerging global talent, and this partnership is about strengthening that pathway, opening doors, raising the standard, and helping young players see a clear route from junior golf to the world stage.”

The move is a natural fit, as the Torque GC roster has roots in the AJGA.

Joaquin Niemann is a three-time AJGA champion, including a record of back-to-back victories at the 2016 and 2017 Sergio Garcia Foundation Junior Championships. Niemann was named a First Team Rolex Junior All-American in 2016 in his junior career. Carlos Ortiz competed in seven AJGA events during his junior years. Abraham Ancer also played in AJGA tournaments during his junior golf career.

As a part of the multi-year agreement, the franchise will receive integrated brand visibility throughout tournament week. This includes extensive digital coverage and promotional support across AJGA platforms.

“We are excited to partner with Torque GC to bring the Torque GC Championship to Florida. This event gives young golfers world-class opportunities to compete while creating experiences that shape the future of competitive junior golf,” Jason Etzen, the AJGA Chief Business Officer, said.

This makes Torque GC the first team in LIV Golf history to sponsor an AJGA event, and this groundbreaking nature of the partnership wasn’t lost on the golf community. Fans online quickly praised the move as a significant step forward.

Fans are proud of LIV Golf’s Torque GC for partnering with AJGA

This first wave of reaction shows the historical significance of an LIV Golf team finally breaking into the traditional foundation of American junior golf. One fan wrote, “Good for team Torque, they are doing it right 💪”.

It comes from LIV Golf’s recent youth movement and recruitment of young golfers. While the league has seen a surge of brilliant young talent from Europe, the American resurgence has been comparatively missing.

For instance, the Spanish duo of Josele Ballester and David Puig, who won the PIF Saudi International and the BMW Australian PGA Championship, and Elvis Smylie, the Australian prodigy who just joined Cam Smith Ripper GC and won the LIV Golf Riyadh in his debut. They were all from Europe. So the fans were expecting a focus on an American resurgence. And what can be a better foundation to expand than the AJGA?

Another LIV fan commented, “This is pretty cool.”

But some fans see something more than the LIV’s purpose. They find that it is actually good for the game of golf.

As one noted, “Growing the game! 👏”.

Another echoed the sentiment, “Growing the game 🔥🔥 inspiring new generations all over the world.”

One fan who understands that the AJGA is an alumni powerhouse and that AJGA juniors have more than 900 professional victories, including legendary figures like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth, said, “Torque supporting future pro golfers.”

This fan feels that by aligning with this organization, Torque GC is not just supporting amateurs. They are supporting the future of the game.