Respect Pours In for Scottie Scheffler After PGA Tour Heartbreak as ‘Priceless’ Family Moment Is Caught on Camera

By now, you’ve probably noticed the PGA Tour’s cutest post-round ritual: win or lose, Scottie Scheffler hands out handshakes, polite back-pats, then bolts straight to his family. It’s the secret sauce to the Scheffler good life. And yes, it played out again this week, which, as usual, has fans hooked.

After the WM Phoenix Open Sunday round, Scheffler beelines to his family by the Thunderbird Room, scooping up toddler Bennett with an excited “Hey, buddy!” Then Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, starts an ‘interview’ of Bennett: “Are you proud of him? Did we — did you watch Dada on TV? Did you cheer him on? What did you say? Did you say, ‘go dada?'”

Scottie and Bennett then swap hats before his caddie, Ted Scott, rolls up, which starts talks of dinner. Predictably, Scheffler calls in a mountain of pizzas and burgers, just for himself.

On Sunday at TPC Scottsdale, Scheffler fired three straight birdies on 13-15, highlighted by a ridiculous 72-foot putt from off the green at 14. Needing a birdie to stay in contention, he closed par-birdie-par for a 64, but missed the playoff by two strokes, which Chris Gotterup snagged over Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler failed to register his second win of the season, but finished T3.

Now, for those who are familiar with Scheffler’s obsession with pizza, this was hardly a surprise. Back in 2023, Tom Kim and he celebrated their birthday, which falls on the same day (June 21), by going out to have pizza and dessert. On the other hand, Scheffler’s celebrations with Bennett and Meredith are, as we implied above, a part of his post-round ritual.

Last month, at The American Express, his first win of the season, Scheffler chilled with family, his son rocking a jacket inscribed “Life is Good.” It sure is for the Schefflers, as evident by this small interaction. This week at the Phoenix Open pro-am, Bennett was seen playing with Scottie and Scott. The clips, as you’d suspect, went viral.

So, Scheffler might be the star on the course; his son is definitely off it, which is hardly surprising given the way Scheffler talks about the habits Bennett is picking up from him.

Talking about the toddler copying his footwork and head movement, Scheffler told Jim Nantz, “It’s funny; he’s got a cousin, Hayes, who loves to play golf and is two years older than him. He picked it up from him, and he obviously watches me.”

Here’s what else he said.

Given that, it’s hard not to see how much importance his family holds for him, especially Meredith. Remember when Scheffler said this of her at The Open last year: “She does a tremendous job of taking care of everything for us at home, and giving me the ability to put in the amount of time and effort that I put into the game of golf. Because it’s a lot, and it’s not a lifestyle that’s suited for everybody.”

Regardless, these little glimpses of family life have always captured the greater attention of the golf world.

Golf fans can’t get enough of Scottie Scheffler and his family

“Fantastic! Gave it your all on the course and came up short. See/hold your son and all in Scotty’s world is great!” wrote one fan under the same clip posted by golfoncbs. Meanwhile, another wrote, “priceless. what a finish after a rough start. we’re proud of team scheffler.”

Imago PORTRUSH, NORDIRLAND 20250720 Scottie Scheffler, USA, vann The Open pa Royal Portrush Golf Club pa söndagen. Tillsammans med sin familj pa 18:e halet. PORTRUSH STORBRITANNIEN x40750x *** PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND 20250720 Scottie Scheffler, USA, won The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Sunday with his family on the 18th hole PORTRUSH UNITED KINGDOM x40750x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xChristerxHöglund/TTx BRITISH OPEN GOLF 2025

Scottie Scheffler made a rather uncharacteristic start to the WM Phoenix Open, posting 2-over 73 in the opening round that put him dangerously near the cut line. In fact, with his first two days’ performance, Scheffler watched several of his PGA Tour streaks end. But he was getting better anyway. Following the disaster on Thursday, Scheffler made only one bogey in the remaining 54 holes en route to T3. And after all of that admirable tussling, he stuck with his family. Hardly surprising, however.

A third fan commented, “I love everything about this, grinding all day, but family first at the end of the day. Nothing is more important. 🔥🔥👏,” while another wrote, “Man!! This is what it’s all about! In the end these guys have families and that’s the foundation.”

Now, that is something we’ve almost always witnessed and admired. For instance, following his win at The Open last season, Scheffler told the reporters, “Every time I’m able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife.”

In fact, when he couldn’t find Meredith on the 18th following his win, he panicked. And it wasn’t until he spotted his dad that he relaxed, believing that she must be somewhere around.

Lastly, a fan wrote, “Another top 5🤯.”

Indeed, at one point, Scheffler was close to missing the cut. However, with his T3 finish, he has now recorded seven top-five finishes, including 17 straight in the top-10!

How else to justify that than by saying that Scheffler is just making sure he is giving his best to his little family?