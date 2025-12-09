brand-logo
Retired CBS Analyst Puts PGA Tour’s Harsh Reality in the Open About Pros’ Untold Struggles

BySauramita Debbarma

Dec 9, 2025 | 11:18 AM EST

Retired CBS Analyst Puts PGA Tour's Harsh Reality in the Open About Pros' Untold Struggles

Dec 9, 2025 | 11:18 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The PGA Tour is set to get smaller in 2026. Full-time membership will shrink by 25 spots, meaning only the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings will keep full status the following year. It’s a tough shift for pros trying to secure their futures. And now, a retired CBS analyst is pulling back the curtain on the harsh reality many players face.

Legendary analyst Ian Baker-Finch sat down on the Talk Birdie To Me podcast and explained that golf organizations in Australia and the PGA have been working closely together, sharing one mission: to do what’s best for the sport and boost participation. And while he mentioned they’ve seen strong growth over the last five years, Baker-Finch admitted there’s still a real problem underneath it all.

The Chair of the PGA of Australia didn’t hold back when describing how tough the road has become for aspiring pros.

“Remember the Korn Ferry days when we had two tournaments here and guys would get started? We had 20 players playing in the U.S. back in those days,” he said.

“I’m stealing the show here. I don’t mean to. But the U.S. has kind of made it harder and harder and harder to get onto the tour.”

He added that the main pathway now runs through the DP World Tour in Europe, where only the top 10 or 15 players earn PGA Tour cards, something he admitted with a hint of disappointment.

article-image

Imago

To paint the picture even clearer, the former CBS commentator explained that Australia is filled with young talents like Elvis Smylie, players ready to prove themselves but stuck waiting for a real opportunity.

“We’ve got a lot of Elvis Smylie in Australia just waiting to show us how good they are,” he continued, “So that’s what we want to do.”

But it seems they’ll have to wait quite a while for it to be implemented.

This 20% reduction in tour cards, the first major cut since 1983, is significant, but it’s not the only challenge golf is facing.

Ex-tour golfer sounds alarm as the PGA Tour is cracking under money stress

The PGA Tour handed out about $400 million in prize money this year, nearly identical to last season. While top stars have never made more, the gap between them and the rest of the Tour has never been wider.

Ultimately, retired pro Kevin Chappell broke down the harsh reality on Golf’s Subpar last month.

“That’s what it is [can you survive?]. It is can you make it to ‘when you make it,’ and then see if you can make some money?”

Moreover, he pointed out that, when he was coming up, a few mini-tour events could help players make it through the winter.

But now, he has mentioned bluntly, “It barely exists below the Korn Ferry Tour. I think that would have to change. I think there’s less people trying. There’s less reasons to try. The carrot’s gotten bigger, but it has moved away from everyone, unless you are a top 30.”

That said, with the financial gap widening between top PGA stars and lower-tier players, what reforms could realistically support those struggling on developmental tours?

