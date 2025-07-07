Retired Golfer Reveals Tiger Woods’ $1 Million Charge Just for a ‘Look’ 

When it comes to dominance in golf, no one has done it quite like Tiger Woods. From becoming World No. 1 in just 291 days to holding that position for a record 683 weeks, his rise wasn’t just fast, it was historic. He didn’t just win tournaments, he redefined how they were won, often leaving the field far behind, like his 15-shot victory at the 2000 U.S. Open.

Tiger set standards that even legends like Nicklaus and Palmer didn’t touch. Whether it was winning four straight majors to complete the “Tiger Slam,” or going 142 consecutive tournaments without missing a cut. Having achieved nearly everything there is in golf through relentless hard work and unmatched focus, Tiger Woods has evolved beyond just being a player; he’s become a global brand. Sure, he is a legendary golfer, but he is also more than that. Over the years, he’s shown he’s got serious business sense, as described by retired PGA Tour player Mark Allen, himself, during the Talk Birdie To Me podcast.

It started with a discussion of a fun post on the internet about how their seat choice on a flight changes depending on the trip. One fan shared, “If I’m going on a business trip, I want to be between Greg and uh and uh and Tiger.” Wood’s company, TGR Ventures, is behind a lot of what he does, from course design to events to content. He’s even stepped into the restaurant world with The Woods Jupiter, a sleek sports bar in Florida that screams Tiger’s style, high-end but laid-back. Then there’s TGR Design, where he’s been creating golf courses around the world. These aren’t just side gigs, they’re well-thought-out moves that show Tiger knows how to turn his legacy into a lasting business. And he, Woods, is doing everything he can in his power to turn his legacy into a profitable return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“He charges $1 million US just to look at your ID. Seriously. $1 million US just to get in the same room as him.” said Allen. It didn’t sound real at first. A million dollars just to be in the same room. And even if you invented something as basic as a foot alignment stick and wanted to show it to Tiger, that alone would cost you a million dollars. “So you can show him your foot alignment stick…That’ll cost you a million.” It sounds wild, but with Tiger, it somehow makes sense.

Greg Norman Knows the Business Game Too

Greg Norman has always been more than just a golfer; he’s a businessman with a big-picture mindset. Even before stepping away from competitive play, he was already building something bigger. He started Greg Norman Golf Course Design in 1987, and it’s now one of the top firms in the world, with over 120 courses in 30+ countries. After his days on tour slowed down, Norman didn’t disappear he just shifted focus.

In 2021, he made headlines by becoming the founding CEO of LIV Golf, a league that shook up how professional golf works. He brought in major players, sparked global debates, and pushed the sport in a new direction. Even after stepping down as CEO in 2025, he stayed on the board and still plays a key role in shaping LIV’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from running one of the world’s top golf course design firms, Greg Norman also owns a successful golf-inspired apparel brand. The Greg Norman Collection has been around since the late ’80s and is known for its stylish, performance-driven clothing made for golfers and everyday wear. You’ll find his signature shark logo in pro shops, department stores, and golf clubs around the world.

These days, Norman’s still busy. He’s leading a major redesign of North Adelaide Golf Course, which is being prepared for possible LIV events, and he’s also on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee, helping plan how golf will be staged.