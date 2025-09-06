Retired LPGA Pro Emotionally Recalls ‘Heavy Fear’ as Daughter With Epilepsy Hits Major Milestone

Most athletes spend their careers chasing victories, but for Jane Park, the greatest triumph came when doctors said it might never happen – her daughter Grace turning five years old. The former LPGA professional shared an emotional Instagram tribute celebrating this milestone that once seemed impossible.

“The heavy fear that settled over us when we first got the news that ‘she will have a hard life’ can still be felt even now,” Park wrote in her heartfelt post. Grace was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy at just 10 months old following a terrifying medical crisis in July 2021. Doctors initially gave the devastating prognosis that Grace “may only have five to ten years.”

Today marks a defiant celebration. Grace has reached her fifth birthday, proving every medical prediction wrong. “Five years of defying the odds. Five years of proving doctors wrong. Five years of doing it on your own time and terms,” Park reflected on her daughter’s incredible resilience.

The journey began when Grace suddenly started experiencing severe seizures and brain swelling during Park’s tournament in Dallas. Grace spent 73 consecutive days showing no emotion due to heavy medication. “I remember holding your tiny hand, begging you to stay, but telling you it’s okay to go,” Park recalled those haunting early days.

This medical crisis forced Park to make the ultimate sacrifice. She ended her 16-year LPGA career earning over $2.8 million to become Grace’s full-time caregiver. Her husband, Pete Godfrey, continues working as a caddie for Hye-Jin Choi to maintain financial stability while Park manages Grace’s complex daily care needs.

LPGA Community Support Legacy

The golf community’s response has been extraordinary and enduring. A GoFundMe campaign organized by Tiffany Joh raised over $120,000 for medical expenses. Additionally, Marina Alex and Christina Thompson created the annual “Saving Grace Meet & Play Fundraiser” through the Golf4Her Foundation.

These efforts continue generating substantial support. The 2023 fundraiser alone raised $50,000, directly allocated to Grace’s medical care. Furthermore, ongoing merchandise sales include GRACE neon pink ball caps with 100% of proceeds supporting the Epilepsy Foundation.

Current LPGA stars remain actively involved. Nelly Korda regularly reposts Park’s updates and supports her art fundraisers. Similarly, Lydia Ko enthusiastically promoted Park’s recent painting auction, writing, “Check out this amazing artwork @thejanepark painted! DM Jane directly to bid!!!”

This support network reflects how golf families rally together during medical crises. Park received the 2023 Heather Farr Perseverance Award, crediting her golf family with lifting her from despair when she was “engulfed in hopelessness.”

Park has transformed her experience into advocacy work. She discovered painting in February 2025, creating over 25 pieces representing disability themes. Her “Inspired by Grace” Instagram account connects families facing similar challenges worldwide.

“Every single day, you show me what true courage looks like,” Park wrote to Grace. Despite ongoing seizures and medical complexities, Grace continues to radiate light that everyone around her feels. The approaching fifth birthday represents hope triumphing over medical predictions, proving that sometimes life’s most significant victories happen away from competition.