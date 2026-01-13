Retired LPGA Pro Forced Into Tough Medical Call as Daughter’s Health Shows No Major Improvement

In a tender yet chaotic picture posted on Instagram, former LPGA pro Jane Park gave a difficult update regarding her daughter’s worsening situation. The picture shows Park playing with a semi-conscious Grace, wrapped up in bandages. Besides them sits another woman, perhaps a nurse from the hospital. The doctors are now forced to make a tough medical decision, but the hope for the 5-year-old’s recovery remains.

“We may take off the cannula and be on room air tomorrow,” wrote Park in the story posted almost two hours ago. “Still have the EEG leads, and no ⚡ [seizures] have been caught since Saturday morning.”

For Jane Park, who has seen her daughter with severe seizures, sometimes 200 in a day, a stable and calm Grace looked surreal. Just two days ago, Park desired the new midazolam drip to completely “reboot and Ctrl-Alt-Delete” the seizure activities. Now, when it finally happened, she couldn’t believe it.

“Maybe the newly added meds are working? Maybe they will wear off sooner or later,” wondered former LPGA golfer Jane Park. “I’m just keeping my heart and mind open to every possibility.”

For almost two weeks now, the retired LPGA pro has seen harrowing situations filled with oxygen masks, antibiotics, and multiple machines attached to her 5-year-old girl. Sometimes the day would bring hope, and ‘G’ would be in a good mood. Through it all, the little one had not seen any daylight for the last 18 days.

It all started on December 31 when Park shared that Grace had developed pneumonia. The “scary turn,” as she called it, had forced the little one on antibiotics like Tylenol and Motrin to keep the fever from spiking. The struggle continued.

As the world outside celebrated the onset of 2026, LPGA’s Jane Park spent New Year’s Eve in the ICU. Ironically, for her, this was the first New Year she was actually thankful for being in the hospital. She talked about the medical support that helped them survive the night.

But gratitude was mixed with a lingering fear.

Doctors had switched Grace to a BiPAP mask. It is a form of noninvasive ventilation that does much of the breathing for the patient. That was the only way Grace could survive, as her weak body would get exhausted from breathing. Despite the fear, the family remained cautious. Grace was also not regressing further. The antibiotics seemed to have been working. In the next 24 hours, though, the situation changed completely.

On January 2nd, Grace vomited while wearing a BiPAP mask. The fluid accidentally entered her lungs. An immediate X-ray was done, which showed “crap” in her lungs. To make matters worse, Grace had not received her formula for 9 days. She didn’t have much fuel to keep fighting.

That’s when the doctors made a critical decision.

A PICC line was inserted in her body, threading a catheter through her arm’s vein, which goes near her heart. IV fluids, medications, and nutrients were transferred through it. But this was a temporary and risky relief. If the PICC line gets infected, the result could be fatal. Still, Park remained hopeful.

Regardless, such scares are not unusual for the Park family. They all have learned to manage things after years of twists and turns.

For Former LPGA Pro’s Daughter Grace, Pneumonia Is Not an Isolated Crisis

For those who have been following Jane Park, they know that this was just not a new chapter in Grace’s brutal medical journey. Around 5 years ago, her brain stopped functioning properly, and she became non-verbal with full-time dependency on her mother. These years of epilepsy-related complications have made her respiratory system very weak. Infections like pneumonia, hence, become far more dangerous.

The last leg of 2025 was particularly difficult for the Park family. As Instagram is her venting spot, Jane Park has shared the increasing duration of Grace’s seizures. In October, she suffered one such massive seizure in school and had to be brought back home. Interestingly, their frequency was less, but their intensity had become quite violent.

“Knowing I can’t do sh*t for my kid to help stop her epilepsy makes me cry,” Park had said at the time.

By late November, when the doubled medication dose brought no relief, the doctors began discussing a stereo EEG probe. That’s an invasive procedure that would let them know if brain surgery will help Grace or not. Everyone knows how complicated a brain surgery is for a healthy functioning human. For Grace, the risk is naturally manifold, but it is probably the only solution.