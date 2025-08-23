brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Retired LPGA Pro Issues Hilarious ‘Unalive’ Threat Following Friend’s Risky Stunt

ByProma Chatterjee

Aug 22, 2025 | 10:03 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Tiffany Joh and Jane Park’s friendship was built on warmth, laughter, and memories beyond golf. It began when Tiffany “poked her head around the corner, with an ice cream in each hand” at Mira Vista, recruiting her future best friend to UCLA. From then on, they bonded over skipping classes for “endless breadsticks & salad” at Olive Garden or hitting tired old balls at the range. As Tiffany said, “Thanks for teaching me to not take myself so seriously,” a sentiment that perfectly captures Jane’s influence on her life and game.

Reposting the clip, Jane Park couldn’t resist putting her signature twist on Tiffany Joh’s retirement. She tagged Tiff and quipped, “Go ahead and surf that hurricane—just know I’ll resurrect you only to unalive you properly myself.” It was classic Jane—equal parts sharp and playful. To top it off, she layered the story with the viral track “Dumb Ways to Die,” a perfectly cheeky soundtrack that turned the post into a moment fans couldn’t help but laugh at. For anyone who’s followed their friendship over the years, it was another reminder of how the two always found a way to inject humor into everything, even the biggest milestones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

That humor, though, is only one side of their story. Away from social media, Tiffany and Jane built their bond through years of shared experiences on and off the course—from ice cream in a Texas locker room to birdie bets that passed the same $5 back and forth. As Tiffany once reflected, “I will be forever thankful that we had the opportunity to share such a huge part of our lives together.” Their friendship has been a mix of laughter, loyalty, and lighthearted mischief, one that carried them from college days to LPGA fairways and remains one of golf’s most genuine partnerships.

Tiffany Joh and Jane Park have long been one of golf’s most entertaining duos, just like our favorite Amanda and Paige duo. With Joh’s two LPGA Tour wins and Park’s consistent presence on tour before stepping away, their bond has always blended competitive fire with effortless fun. This latest exchange is just another reminder of that iconic, perfectly humorous bond.

Top Stories

1

Tiger Woods Secures $1.9 Billion Giant as Sponsor for PGA Tour Event After Landing New Role

2

Golf Fans Rally Against PGA Tour Over Last-Minute Rule Change at TOUR Championship: ‘A Joke’

3

Scottie Scheffler & Co in Disbelief as Rory McIlroy Hits Luckiest Shot Ever on No.18 at East Lake

4

Lexi Thompson Given Reason to Smile After Disastrous Start to LPGA Comeback: ‘Means So Much’

5

‘It’s Your Fault’: Bryson DeChambeau Under Fire After Blaming PGA Tour for Poor Ryder Cup Prep

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Tiffany Joh’s surfing lessons beyond the waves to the greens

Beyond the witty exchange with Jane Park, surfing has become an unexpected teacher for Tiffany Joh. She first picked up a board in her mid-20s, embracing the discomfort of being a beginner again. That perspective reminded her that progress isn’t about perfection but about showing up and finding joy in the process—whether riding a wave or standing over a putt.

What’s your perspective on:

Can surfing really teach you more about golf than traditional practice? Tiffany Joh seems to think so!

Have an interesting take?

The parallels between golf and surfing are clear. Both demand patience, adaptability, and a balance of precision and feel. As Joh often says, “You work on your craft like it’s the most important thing, but compete like it doesn’t matter.” And when pressure mounts, she leans on another mantra: “Pressure is good. You’ve practiced it. You’ve been here before. Now just swing.” For Joh, it’s about staying present, trusting the work, and finding freedom in the moment—wisdom that guides her on the waves, on the course, and even in playful exchanges with Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can surfing really teach you more about golf than traditional practice? Tiffany Joh seems to think so!"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved