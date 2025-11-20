Retired LPGA Pro Shares Heartbreaking Details of Daughter’s Daily Epilepsy Struggles: ‘Helpless’

Who knew that a sudden fever four years ago, in July 2021, would turn Jane Park’s world upside down? Her daughter Grace faced seizures that night, and everything changed in an instant. Since then, every time Jane thinks of her daughter finding a rhythm, and then the disease strikes back, breaking their hearts a little more. And most recently, the situation got worse, which left everyone feeling crushed. Jane shared that terrifying update on Instagram about Grace’s “bad focal tonic seizure.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jane showed Grace struggling in the backseat of their car. And she tried comforting her, asking, “Grace, You Okay? Hey, little girl.” But Grace just grimaced in pain in a truly bad situation. Jane admitted,” I’m feeling helpless. Angry. Fu**inn mad. Really sad. Disassociated. Seizure activity has ramped up these past few weeks. No reason why. I feel really scared and sad for her. One medication has been doubled in dose. I wish these damn seizures could be transferred to me.”

In the same Instagram story, Jane continued sharing the medical worsening. “Been discussing stereo eeg..basically a probe that is drilled into the brain to get a more in-depth, comprehensive reading of what’s happening in there. After the findings, doctors will discuss with us if brain surgery might be an option,” Jane shared. “I’m hoping something is an option. I hope something is going to help G. Anything. I’m begging the universe: give our girl a break. Please.” Jane had more things to say, with strong message for Epilepsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next story, Jane shared that the medical situation is getting scary for them. “Guys. It’s been a mo**erfu**ing day. Bridge meds are not helping either. Will have to take her into ER if this continues. F**K EPILEPSY”. The frustration is palpable, and they need a miracle, or at least a little relief from this storm, as this wasn’t the first scary car ride recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP (@thejanepark) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Another seizure had struck while driving home around October 4th. That time, Jane showed that Grace fell asleep after a “gnarly seizure” at school.“Kiddo had a gnarly seizure at school today and has been dozing for a few hours. Remained asleep on the 7-minute drive home, so here we sit in the garage listening to @yelyahwilliams’ solo album (every song is) mixed with the low and steady snore of my 5-year-old in the back seat,” Jane shared at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the seizures are changing in scary ways, and they happen less frequently now, but are much more violent now. Jane noted they are becoming “so dang strong and violent,” and it is terrifying to watch Grace “suffer so much” from this. Plus, the recovery takes a longer time now and drains Grace’s energy so much.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

But one cannot understand Jane Park’s pain without looking back

Grace was just another healthy ten-month-old baby when she fell ill during a golf tournament in Texas. Doctors first thought it was a virus, but Jane watched her baby fade away before her eyes. And after a few months, the Doctors confirmed she suffered severe permanent brain damage and diagnosed her with intractable epilepsy. They told Jane Park and her husband, Pete Godfrey, that Grace might only live five to ten years. Despite that, the couple decided to battle through.

And Grace keeps fighting every day and recently turned five, defying every odds every single day she survives. So, with Grace’s 5th birthday, an emotional Jane Park wrote, “From the very first moment I held you in my arms, I knew you were special — but I never could have imagined the journey that lay ahead.”

And Jane was never alone in this battle as the LPGA Tour became their extended family. Tiffany Joh started a “Fight for Grace” fund to help them. Players wore “Grace” hats and purple ribbons on the course for them. They even blew air horns for moments of silence in honor of Grace. And support showed up in quiet moments, too, as Emma Talley organized prayer groups at the Marathon LPGA Classic. They wanted Jane to know she wasn’t alone, and they showed it on several other occasions, such as the “Grace” hats that raised money for the Epilepsy Foundation or when Anne van Dam collected over $16,000 for Grace’s therapy equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in the middle of all of that, Jane put her clubs away to care for Grace and became a full-time nurse for her struggling child. But in 2023, she made a special return and played the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with Paula Creamer. But it wasn’t a comeback; it was a moment to share Grace with her world.