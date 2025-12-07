Retired LPGA Pro Left ‘Sobbing’ After Daughter Pens Heartfelt Note

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Back in 2020, when Michelle Wie West realized her firstborn was going to be a girl, she knew how she wanted to present herself to her: cool, confident, ambitious, and strong. She wanted to raise her with love. She wanted Makenna to see her play. Five years later, it’s safe to say she has achieved that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent Instagram story update, Wie West shared a picture of a handwritten message from her daughter, Makenna. The handwritten message reads, “To Mommy, thank you for Raising Me with a lot of love and care. From: Makenna.” It teared up Wie West, who wrote over the picture, “Brb sobbing 😭😭😭😭.” It’s safe to say that the duo shares a close bond.

Yes, sometimes that’s pretty clear. Like in October, when Wie West posted on Instagram showing them dancing to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’ Well, Makenna was mostly attempting to copy Mom’s moves. Naturally, it was fun, and of course, Wie West wrote, “love having these moments with my mini me 🥹🥹 @kirakdixon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wie West’s first child, Makenna, was born in 2020, and her second in 2024. She took a golf break in 2023, but her impressive skills clearly rubbed off on her kids, especially Makenna, who’s already swinging her way to becoming a new golf prodigy.

Imago Michelle Wie West, IMAGE CREDIT: Michelle Wie West, Instagram Story

In fact, in May of this season, Wie West proudly talked about her daughter, saying, “She loves golf. She loves tennis.” Of course, she told Golfweek, Makenna is also taking up basketball, but her “golf swing is getting pretty good, I have to say. My husband and I, like at night, we’ll be lying down, and we’ll be, you know, stop-framing her swing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Two months later, she added something new to this narrative, confessing, “It is very fun to experience that [practicing golf] with her. And she wants to play in golf tournaments, so we will see.” Indeed, we will. We can go on and on about that.

However, as fun as these stories are, Wie West also does not shy away from talking about the setbacks she has experienced in the last few years. Sometimes, but not always, it’s related to his motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Michelle Wie West on post-pregnancy weight loss and hip injury

In November, during an interview with Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira, Michelle Wie West spilled the beans on her post-baby life after welcoming her son in 2024. After packing on 75 pounds during pregnancy, she aimed to shed the extra weight. So, when Nike, her sponsor, suggested running the Nike After Dark Half Marathon, she said yes. That’s when something bad happened.

“I think it was like a mile and a quarter, we made the turn just out of the forum, and we now had just left the big crowds,” Wie West shared. “I fell in a pothole…which is very on brand for me, I kind of like stumbled. I didn’t fall to the ground, thankfully, but…I kind of hurt my hip a little bit.” It wasn’t a great fall, but the retired pro agreed her “hip was not great after that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, she laughed and shared the result, “And I finished the race literally dead middle…I felt good about it. But, like, all I’m thinking about is I’m this tired.”

Ironic indeed, for Wie West largely built her career on breaking the physical boundaries and “training like a man.” Then, sometimes facing the consequences of it. Like, fracturing three bones on her left wrist at 16. And then, eventually, developing premature arthritis.

Nonetheless, the point is, Wie West has always been dedicated to her loves. First it was golf, now it’s her family.