Retired LPGA Pro Sends 3-Word Message as Collin Morikawa Faces Rory McIlroy at TGL

As Collin Morikawa‘s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) steps into the SoFi Stadium to compete against Rory McIlroy‘s Boston Common Golf, the tension runs high. LAGC is looking to maintain its S1 dominance, and BCG is looking for its first TGL win. And not just fans, but retired pros, too, are getting excited. Especially this former LPGA pro, who has far more at stake than casual fandom.

Putting fuel into the fire, the LAGC’s official Instagram account dropped a killer edit on its page, introducing the team’s unwavering determination. “New season, same standard. LAGC is back,” said the caption. With entities like Adidas Golf commenting on the reel, Michelle Wie West also reshared the reel on her story, her enthusiasm palpable as she wrote, “Let’s go teammmmmmm.”

While she is someone who regularly enjoys golf events, this particular hype was not random. Michelle Wie West is a minority owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club, along with big names like Serena Williams, her sister Venus Williams, and Serena’s husband and Reddit’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has the majority stake.

Ever since Michelle Wie West stepped away from pro golf in 2023, her entire focus has been on investments—she is particularly interested in tech complementing sports, like Tonal and Togethxr. TGL, in that case, is a perfect platform.

In Season 1, when she walked into the SoFi Center arena, the geek in her nerded out completely. “It’s crazy,” she exclaimed, as reported by CNN. “It’s like watching ‘Back to the Future,’ like watching flying cars and that kind of stuff!”

But apart from her business acumen, Michelle Wie West also has a long-term vision.

The 5-time LPGA Tour winner has taken it on herself to elevate women’s golf to newer heights. Keeping that aim in mind, she has advocated for gender inclusion in TGL’s format since the beginning. Right now, only male golfers compete, and Wie West hopes for it to be a mixed team event soon.

By investing in the event, she has been able to push her goal. As per reports, TGL and its parent company, TMRW Sports, have been holding discussions for a potential LPGA involvement, perhaps a dedicated women’s division—WTGL. If that happens, West will likely be the influential voice in all such conversations.

Michelle Wie West’s support for LAGC could also stem from her bond with Collin Morikawa. The retired LPGA pro is known to share a close friendship with Morikawa’s wife, Katherine. The two have often been spotted together in fitness activities, including marathon runs (something Wie West loves!) and other similar community events. And while not that important, Wie West and Morikawa are also represented by Excel Sports Management.

Perhaps that’s why Michelle Wie West found herself backing Morikawa a little more openly. “@collin_morikawa with the BAGGGG,” she commented on a video of the LAGC captain arriving prepared for the clash—a marquee match for the season.

Why Rory McIlroy vs. Collin Morikawa shapes the early-season narrative

This Season 2 clash between Boston Common Golf and LAGC isn’t just merely a fixture on the TGL’s calendar. It holds the potential for shaping the entire narrative. LA enters the matchup as the league’s trendsetters. They remained undefeated last year, finishing 4-0-1.

With an openly dominant approach, the Collin Morikawa team won 27 holes and collected nine points across five matches. To crown it all, they delivered the most lopsided victory against Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1).

Facing them is Rory McIlroy‘s Boston. Their story, well, is entirely different. The team constituted the most star-studded roster in the league, with McIlroy at the helm. Yet they remained winless with 0-4-1, failing to reach the playoffs. Now, playing their opening match, a certain weight is on the team, particularly McIlroy, who has had a year to reckon with. The team again is star-studded, with Keegan Bradley and Michael Thorbjornsen on the sides, but it’s the result that matters.

Topping it all are the personal subplots running deeply in this matchup. McIlroy would be facing LAGC’s Justin Rose, a replica of their Masters playoff last year. On the other hand, Bradley and Morikawa will see each other off after their Ryder Cup stint, where Captain America was thrashed left, right, and center for sending Morikawa to the field despite poor results.