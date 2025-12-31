Retired LPGA Pro Shares Heartbreaking Update Amid Daughter’s Struggles With Epilepsy

No one knew how the lives of Jane Park and Pete Godfrey would change forever when a sudden fever in their 10-month-old daughter, Grace, turned into intractable epilepsy. This forced Park to leave her golf career to become a full-time nurse who witnessed countless sleepless nights beside her daughter to ensure Grace was still breathing. And even if it wasn’t enough, now another unwanted sickness has arrived to shatter their hope just before New Year’s Eve.

About 13 hours ago, Park shared a very sad photo on her Instagram story that shows Grace sleeping in a blue hospital gown with medical tubes on her face. Jane wrote, “Our girly has developed pneumonia. Those of you who know, know that this is a scary turn. Please keep sending healing vibes our way. Thank heavens for antibiotics. Girlfriend is struggling. She looks so teeny tiny. I wish I could take all the pain for her.”

Around 9 hours later, Park shared another update on her Instagram story that shows Grace was still resting in the same hospital room. And she is currently holding steady on her oxygen levels while receiving some much-needed help from the doctors. Jane is trying to keep her fever from spiking with Tylenol and Motrin around the clock. Park hopes the antibiotics do their magic so her daughter can get back to her cheeky self soon.

The whole medical scenario started during the Volunteers of America Classic in July 2021. It was when Grace suffered her first seizure that she was later diagnosed with a rare form of intractable epilepsy and severe brain damage. Since then, their journey has been marked by both seizures and struggles, and most recently, things have gotten out of hand.

On October 4, Park shared an Instagram story of herself driving home, with Grace asleep in the backseat following a “gnarly seizure” at school. That time, Park noted the seizures were changing and becoming much stronger and more violent than they were a few months ago. Two weeks passed, and Park came back with another sad update.

“Seizures are bad right now. I’m trying my best to disassociate when she seizes… Everything has made me cry today… Knowing I can’t do shit for my kid to help stop her epilepsy makes me cry… The overwhelming love I have for G and the fact that it can’t help her makes me cry,” Jane Park shared in October 2025. “Don’t look away from her pain. Her pain is your pain. Don’t look away. But I do.”

On November 20, things got even worse during another scary car ride with a bad seizure. Jane showed Grace struggling in the backseat while she tried to comfort the child. One medication had to be doubled in dose, but it did not seem to help at all. Doctors are now discussing a ‘stereo EEG’ probe to see if brain surgery is a real option. This involves drilling a small probe into the brain to see exactly what is happening inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP (@thejanepark)

While Jane is away from the greens, her husband, Pete Godfrey, still caddies for Hye-Jin Choi. Throughout this tough time, the whole LPGA community has rallied to help with funds and ribbons to show they are one family. This support is the only thing that keeps Jane Park and her family going through this tough time together.

Retired LPGA Pro Jane Park Finds Solace in Painting

To find some joy, the former pro started painting about 11 months ago. She taught herself how to use acrylic paints by watching many simple tutorials on YouTube. The Southern California native quickly turned this small hobby into a very successful side job as an artist. She has already created beautiful portraits of Clayton Kershaw for stars like Lizette Salas and Stacy Lewis.

The LPGA even asked her to paint five scenes for the Tour’s big 75th anniversary celebration. This new hobby gives her a creative fire that she lost after leaving the LPGA. Jane also painted a surfing-themed gift for her close friend and former teammate, Tiffany Joh. She finds joy in mixing colors and focusing on the small shadows in her realistic art. Little Grace often sits in her comfy chair near her mom while the artist works on a canvas. She watches toddler videos on her iPad while her favorite person in the world creates something new.

“It’s a super peaceful time that she and I can spend together. I’m able to do something that I enjoy with my favorite person in the world next to me,” Park said. “Honestly, it takes my brain off of everything. I’m able to turn on some music, put on some headphones, turn on a podcast or a book, or something. Literally, every other part of my brain shuts off.”