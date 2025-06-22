Retired LPGA Pro Shares Hilarious Way She Nearly Loses Her Shin: ‘Wanted to Hit Between My Legs’

Makenna, Michelle Wie West’s daughter, is only 5, but she has already started keeping her parents up at night. In May, when Wie West sat down for an exclusive, she gushed about her oldest child, “Her golf swing is getting pretty good, I have to say. My husband and I, like at night, we’ll be laying down and we’ll be, you know, stop-framing her swing.” Why shouldn’t they? If little Makenna keeps working on her swings, she is likely to inherit the same talent as her mother. And maybe a few hilarious mishaps along the way will make the journey even more memorable!

Why are we discussing mishaps? It all stems from Michelle Wie West’s latest Instagram story, where she shares a moment at Southern Highlands Golf Club with her daughter, Makenna. Despite her small stature, Makenna confidently handles her clubs—though she nearly hits her mother during a swing!

In the video clip she shared on her Instagram story, Wie West is seen standing directly in front of Makenna as she prepares to take her shot in between her mother’s legs, resulting in a close call. And an almost brutal hit to her shin by the golf ball. Given the little accident, Wie West updated her story with the caption, “She wanted to hit in between my legs. Almost lost a shin here 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

This isn’t the first time Michelle Wie West has given us a peek into her daughter’s budding interest in golf. Earlier this year, she posted an Instagram story featuring Makenna teeing off with her dad Jonnie West’s driver, which was significantly larger than her small frame—much larger! Despite the size, Makenna handled the club with impressive skill. West shared snippets of the moment on her Instagram, captioning it, “She begged us to play a few holes.”

Michelle Wie West has always been open about her daughter Makenna. In a recent exclusive at Liberty National Golf Club, she shared that Makenna is enjoying golf and tennis, and is now gearing up for a T-ball team! Wie West also revealed that Makenna has started learning basketball in school. Given Wie West’s fondness for sharing sweet moments with her kids, it’s no surprise she posted another adorable update in May.

Michelle Wie West shares how her children made her “dumb”

Michelle Wie West welcomed her first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, in 2020; however, her journey to conceive her second child was not as smooth. The 36-year-old former golfer underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to bring her son, Jagger Jerry YooJun West, into the world after a year filled with uncertainties and challenges. But Michelle Wie West still has several hilarious stories to share with us, including how she believes pregnancy made her “dumb!”

During a May walk-and-talk interview with Andrew Santino, Wie West candidly shared her feelings about motherhood. And her way of talking was hilarious, if anything. She said, “I feel I’m pretty dumb after being pregnant twice now.” This prompted a surprised response from Santino, who asked, “You think the pregnancy made you dumber?” In response, Wie West confidently replied, “One hundred percent. I-my brain don’t work.” And she had a pretty good reason to back up her claims.

Talking about what made her feel so, Wie West recalled a hilarious moment where she struggled with a simple math problem on her child’s iPad. But something even more embarrassing happened: Makenna quickly solved the multiplication question (9 * 7). “The first one [Makenna] destroyed me. Really, I can’t do simple math anymore,” she admitted while laughing.

Despite her self-deprecating humor, Michelle Wie West is far from lacking intelligence. Aside from taking over the golf world by storm at the tender age of 10, Wie West graduated with a communications degree from Stanford University in 2012, showcasing her dedication to both her sport and education! Well, let’s hope Michelle Wie West never deprives us of such funny moments from her private life!