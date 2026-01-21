Retired LPGA Pro Shares Private Message From PGA Tour WAG ‘Hitting on Her’

Former LPGA Pro Jane Park just turned heads with a cheeky Instagram confession. Her candid admission about fellow golfer Adam Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, isn’t your typical sports banter. The playful revelation gave a glimpse into the fun side of professional golfers.

Park didn’t hold back in her Instagram story, sharing Jessica Hadwin’s message in its entirety: “Do not ask me why, but I had a dream last night that you flew here on your private jet (ballinnn) and we decided to go play a round of golf (which keep in mind I’ve never done in my life) and we proceeded to have LOTS of drinks then went out partying where I live streamed our whole night, which subsequently got us into a lot of trouble. So anyways, if you feel like living out that dream, you know where to find me 😂🍾”

Park’s response was equally entertaining, tagging Adam Hadwin. Then came the best part as she wrote, “I think your wife is hitting on me and I kinda love it,” followed by “looks up flights to Kansas.”

The post gave fans a sneak peek into the dynamic shared by Jane Park and Jessica Hadwin, something that had previously stayed off social media.

Imago credits: Jane Park Instagram Story

Jessica Hadwin, married to Canadian PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin since 2016, has become a beloved figure in golf circles beyond just being a tour wife. Adam, who won the 2017 Valspar Championship and represents Canada internationally, shares Jessica’s talent for humor and authenticity.

The couple’s playful dynamic isn’t new. Adam previously had fans laughing with a post about their “team building” weekend. He joked about their marriage dynamic, noting they excel at alternate shot but struggle at four-ball.

Beyond the laughs with the Hadwins, Park’s social media is like a window into her life. Her Instagram stories showcase everything from training sessions to travel adventures. Recently, she posted from a canopy bridge in Costa Rica, captioning it “Tarzan who? Jane is living her best pura vida,” showing that she embraces life’s adventures with her characteristic humor and enthusiasm.

Behind these sun-soaked vacation posts lies a more challenging reality that led Jane away from professional golf. Park left the LPGA Tour primarily for personal reasons, the most important being her daughter’s health. Rather than maintaining a full professional presence, Jane provides updates exclusively through Instagram stories, keeping her community informed while maintaining privacy during difficult times. Her transparency about this decision has resonated deeply with fans who appreciate her prioritizing family over career.

Amidst these challenges, Jane discovered an unexpected creative outlet.

Jane Park’s unexpected creative journey

Jane Park found solace in art during her daughter’s treatment. Her daughter, Grace, is suffering from severe seizures. Park said on Instagram that painting helped her get through the hardest times in her life. She has a special section on her profile called “Acrylic” where she shows off her acrylic artwork. This gives her followers a glimpse into her new passion.

One of the most touching pieces shows a silhouette of an adult and child in a wheelchair under a blue tree at sunset. The caption says, “Wheelchairs are reaaaalllly hard to draw. But I’ll keep going…” That one simple sentence perfectly sums up her journey, with its mix of weakness and strength.

Another landscape painting shows that Park is getting better at painting. She honestly says, “This is my first try at this.” “Next time will be better 🙂” and “The best time of year is almost here, friends 🌺” are two posts that show not only artistic growth but also her emotional strength.

The collection of acrylic paintings has grown into more than just a hobby; it’s a visual record of how Park deals with things. She uses brushstrokes and color choices to navigate the complex feelings that come with watching her daughter face health problems while also finding peace and creativity. Her willingness to share this personal journey, flaws and all, has changed her social media presence from that of a typical athlete to something very human and relatable.