Retired LPGA Pro Shares Update About Daughter’s Ongoing Health Concerns: ‘Have to Monitor Her’

Jane Park’s life off the course has been more challenging than what she used to face on the course. Park opened up about her daughter’s health, which has put her in a difficult situation. While her daughter’s condition has improved, she still needs to monitor her for one key reason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“She’s doing pretty good actually. Seizures are down about 50% with the new drug (depakote). We have to monitor her ammonia levels bc the drug is hard on her liver and she seems to be sluggish and sleepy. It’s a balancing act right now – do we want her more awake with a lesser dose that may possibly bring her more seizures? Or do we want to giver her a bigger dose to keep seizures at bay but risk liver damage,” Jane Park wrote in her story, replying to a fan’s question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lesser dose would help her be more awake to participate in more daily activities, and the bigger the dose other will lessen her seizures, cause liver damage and make her sleepy. We are choosing option 1 for now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The retired pro’s daughter, Grace, was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy. This happened after her first seizure when she was just 10 months old in July 2021 during the Volunteers of America Classic. The seizure caused severe brain damage and forced Park to retire from golf to care for her. However, she has no complaints about retirement.

Although better, the condition still remains uncontrolled by medications. This led to frequent hospital stays, during which Park regularly updated fans via Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2025, Grace experienced severe seizures. They were not frequent, but more intense and violent. Early 2026 brought pneumonia, too, starting on New Year’s Eve 2025. She was in the ICU for over 18 days without sunlight. The doctors treated her condition with a midazolam drip and BiPAP.

According to the latest update given by Jane Park, her seizures have now reduced by 50%. However, the catch is that the heavier dose takes a toll on her liver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depakote, the drug prescribed for Grace, works by increasing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels in the brain. This leads to side effects like dizziness. However, it also poses a severe and sometimes fatal risk of liver damage. Therefore, Jane Park and her husband, Pete Godfrey, are at a difficult crossroads, needing to decide which approach would be best for Grace’s treatment.

The couple frequently shares raw emotions of helplessness. They also advocate for epilepsy awareness and have inspired many individuals, including fellow golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheyenne Woods draws hope from Jane Park

Tiger Woods’ niece and former LPGA player, Cheyenne Woods, found important emotional support from Jane Park. Woods’s daughter Maya is also suffering from serious health struggles. She was diagnosed with failure to thrive. Her condition led to laryngomalacia, neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), and feeding tube dependency.

Woods and Park connected because they were going through similar challenges of motherhood. Cheyenne Woods has time and again said that comments like “You’re a good parent, and you’re doing everything you can” from Park have helped her through isolation and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest update, Woods revealed that Maya’s condition has improved. Her G-tube was removed, and she can now consume food from her mouth.

Woods’s recent progress with Maya underscores the importance of support and shared experiences for parents facing medical challenges. This shows that Jane Park’s openness about Grace’s journey continues to inspire and connect families facing similar struggles.