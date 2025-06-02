Retired LPGA Pro Warns Against Propaganda in Modern Golf That Should Be Avoided at All Cost

“When you’re a professional athlete, that’s your identity. That’s what you live, eat, and breathe 24/7. That’s all you think about: playing golf,” said Michelle Wie West, reflecting on her life after professional golf. It’s been three years since she stepped away from the sport, and she’s still navigating an identity crisis. Wie West got married, had her first child, and discovered new passions, but she’s candid about the challenges of motherhood being more exhausting than her golf career. “You can voluntarily leave the golf course any time you want, but motherhood is a 24/7 gig,” she laughs. But she has been embracing life beyond golf, from shark diving to entrepreneurship, and using her platform to break down barriers in the sport. And now the LPGA star is warning fans and young golfers against the crazy expectations and self-pressure that golf can put on them.

Wie West made a post on Instagram, participating in the latest ‘propaganda I’m not falling for’ trend, and it’s safe to say the golfer made some good points. As a beginner golfer, it’s easy to fall for negative self-talk, but West debunks some common myths. “I’ll never get good so I’m not even gonna try to play golf” is one of them – why give up before even starting? Another is “I’m too embarrassed to play in front of people” — everyone starts somewhere, and golfers are often supportive of newcomers.

West also tackles “I have to keep score,” “I don’t want to slow anyone down,” “Golf is so boring, why would I even want to play?”, and “I’m not good enough to play 18 holes yet.” These are just excuses that hold people back from enjoying the game. As West implies, the key is to focus on having fun and improving with time. She captioned her post with an even powerful message, “Did I miss any?? You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy golf. Every golfer starts as a beginner—what matters is showing up, swinging anyway, playing fast and having fun along the way. Bonus: new friendships and serious boss energy await!”

With practice and patience, anyone can become a great golfer, regardless of their starting point. The Big Weisy is known for providing tips and teaching beginner lessons in golf to make the sport more accessible to women players, especially. And it’s not only Wie West who is looking out for the young golfers looking to make a name in the tough world of golf.

The reason why female golfers respect Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda’s on-course struggles hadn’t dimmed her shine off the course. The World No. 1 was busy hosting the 2025 Nelly Invitational at the Concession Golf Club in Florida, and it was clear she was passionate about giving back to the golf community. “I always wanted to have an AJGA since I started playing AJGA events and creating something so special and unique,” Korda had said, explaining her vision for the event. The AJGA also proved to be invaluable for Korda, as her experience on the circuit helped her to easily transfer to the LPGA Tour, where she made remarkable progress, winning 13 championships, including two majors. This way she feels, it will provide that same leverage and opportunity to up-and-coming golfers.

With Chevron on board, the tournament had offered a sweet deal: a $2,000 stipend for expenses and an exemption to the 2026 Chevron Championship, a major tournament. Korda’s commitment to empowering young golfers was inspiring. She had invited top international players to compete, and the winner got a chance to play in a major tournament. “For girls to travel across the world, to come play this event means so much… and getting that experience under their belt is something that they will always remember,” Korda had said, highlighting the significance of the event. What do you think about Korda’s initiative? Let us know in the comment section below!