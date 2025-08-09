Retired LPGA Star Overwhelmed by Stranger’s Treatment of Ailing Daughter: ‘My Heart Exploded’

At the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, former LPGA pro Jane Park opened up about the small but meaningful ways she connects with her daughter, Grace Godfrey, who is non-verbal due to health challenges from undiagnosed seizures. She shared that Grace lights up when someone sings “Baby Shark,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” or Ms. Rachel’s songs—and she’s just as delighted by a simple high-five or even a playful fake cry for laughs.

Park is deeply mindful of her daughter’s needs and says she appreciates thoughtful gestures from strangers. In her latest Instagram update, she shared snippets from her appearance on The Rare Life podcast, where she discussed how parents can teach their kids about disabilities in a way that’s respectful and informed. “I’m always learning how to explain disabilities to kids,” she admitted, before giving a real-life example of how to help children understand and embrace differences without judgment.

“When explaining disabilities to kids,” Park writes, “highlights the tools they need really simplifies it—”just like I need glasses to see clearly, brother needs a feeding tube to eat! All bodies are unique.” Besides that, Park says opening up conversations like that “teaches your kid that it’s okay to ask questions and not look away, and that all bodies are unique.”

Then, she shares an interaction she had with a stranger on her Instagram story: “I once interacted with a mom and her little girl who was curiously looking at Grace and her feeding tube. The mom simply said, ‘that’s how she eats her food. There’s many different ways to eat. Isn’t that cool?’ She did that advocacy for me in real time, and in a way it felt like she was protecting me and my girl too. My heart exploded at a complete strangers kindness 🥹.”

Indeed, Park’s vulnerable nature shines through in that story. Especially considering how little family has remained positive during times of adversity. Roughly 10 months into Grace’s life, her family was in a Dallas hospital, hoping she’d pull through the undiagnosed seizures racking her tiny body. In those intense moments, they began adjusting to a new normal: caring for a child with a serious brain injury and figuring out what that meant for their family.

In 2022, for instance, she opened up about the same and said, “Kids with disabilities work SO. DAMN. HARD. I could’ve never known this without experiencing it first hand like I am now,” Park said, and added, “She’s guiding us along and we are following in her wake, waiting to catch her if she needs a hand.”

Even then, she did not forget to show gratitude for people who have shown her family support during these times, saying, “And of course your support is so evident, even in the darkest of times. Thank you. ❤️.” In fact, Jane Park has been so vocal (and rightfully) about this particular aspect that her daughter’s journey helped launch a non-profit organization.

Jane Park is learning “ to roll with the punches” with the help of strangers

Both Jane Park’s LPGA Tour family and the community of families with children with disabilities have been vital to her survival and care for Grace. The Golf4Her Foundation, founded by Christine Thompson in 2021, has been instrumental in supporting the family through the “Saving Grace” fundraiser, organized by Marina Alex in collaboration with the foundation.

Strangers turned close friends have helped Jane Park, including a family from Michigan who came to visit Jane and Grace at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The mothers Jane has met who also have children, like Grace, have been a sounding board for her, helping her navigate insurance companies and advocate for her child.

“We just have to learn to roll with the punches because the punches are just going to keep coming. To know that we’re not alone in this journey and that we never walk alone, that brings a ton of much-needed oomph to do our journey and to our care for Grace,” Park said at the 2023 event.

On the other hand, the LPGA community’s support for Grace and her family is notable as well. Players like Marina Alex, Lexi Thompson, Morgan Pressel, and Brittany Lang have helped with the Saving Grace fundraiser. Christine Thompson of Golf4Her notes, “The players really get it… It’s really a great community she has around her.” In fact, thanks to the LPGA pros’ help, Thompson estimates each fundraiser has raised about $30,000 to $40,000.