Retired LPGA Star Prays for Daughter After ‘Big, Ugly Seizure’ Disrupted Her Treatment

Here’s something every parent can relate to: we treasure those perfect moments with our kids more than anything. We hold onto them like gold because we know how rare they are. But imagine if those moments kept getting ripped away from you by something completely out of your control. That’s the daily reality for retired LPGA professional Jane Park, and it’s absolutely devastating.

Park recently shared a gut-wrenching update on Instagram. Her 4-year-old daughter Grace had experienced what she described as “A big ugly seizure came right before therapy with @jenn_d.4. Poor girl slept for an entire hour to recover. I will always choose snuggles over therapy, but I wish it wasn’t because of these damn seizures.” The timing couldn’t have been worse. Park found herself making an impossible choice between therapy and comfort, ultimately choosing what Grace needed most in that moment.

Grace’s battle with intractable epilepsy began when she was just 10 months old. The condition means her seizures can’t be fully controlled by medication. Park stepped away from professional golf in 2023 to become Grace’s full-time caregiver. The decision ended her 15-year LPGA career, but Park never looked back. “I really do not take a single day for granted with her,” she explained to fans who continue following their journey.

These disruptions occur more frequently than anyone should have to endure. Recently, Park shared how epilepsy consistently ruins their sweetest moments, including one where Grace fell asleep clutching her mother’s ear, only to wake up 15 minutes later with a severe seizure. “Epilepsy doesn’t want us to have nice moments,” Park admitted with heartbreaking honesty. This ongoing struggle has become their new normal.

Jane Park channels pain into creative healing through art

Yet Park discovered something beautiful within this struggle. She found solace through painting, launching her “Inspired By Grace” Instagram page in February 2025. “I started painting on a whim while watching YouTube videos. What began as a simple hobby has taken on a life of its own,” she shared. Her artwork features mother-daughter scenes navigating various scenarios hand in hand. Many pieces depict the daughter in a wheelchair, reflecting their shared journey.

The paintings serve a dual purpose beyond personal therapy. Park creates golf-themed art depicting iconic Masters moments to raise funds for the Epilepsy Foundation. Her collection includes paintings of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlroy celebrating their victories at Augusta. The LPGA community rallied behind her cause immediately with overwhelming enthusiasm.

Nelly Korda reposted Park’s fundraising announcement, commenting “DM @thejanepark to bid❤.” Meanwhile, Lydia Ko wrote enthusiastically: “Check out these amazing artwork @thejanepark painted! DM Jane directly to bid!!! Portion of the proceedings are going to a great cause. Thank you for all the support.” Meghan Khang praised Park’s unexpected talent, saying “I’ve always known that @thejanepark was talented but goodness…”

Their support helped the annual “Saving Grace Meet & Play Fundraiser” raise $50,000 in 2023. Every dollar went directly toward Grace’s ongoing medical care and specialized equipment needs.

Park’s journey proves that strength often emerges from the most challenging circumstances. She transforms daily struggles into hope for other families facing similar battles. Will Grace’s resilience continue inspiring this remarkable artistic mission?