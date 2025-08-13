Retired LPGA Star Shares Emotional Message to Husband Amid Daughter’s Epilepsy Struggles

When former LPGA pro Jane Park missed the cut at the 2021 Volunteers of America Classic, it marked her third consecutive early exit on tour. Yet, in the midst of professional disappointment, she found comfort in the presence of her 10-month-old daughter, Grace. Watching Grace take her very first assisted steps felt far more significant than any leaderboard result; a reminder of what truly mattered. What Park didn’t know was that within 24 hours, her world would shift in a way she could never have imagined.

The next day, Grace suddenly began suffering seizures and was rushed to the ICU. Her brain was swollen, and she was in a critical condition, with wires and needles hooking her up to multiple machines at once. The diagnosis? Grace had Intractable epilepsy — a condition that cannot be controlled with medication. Since then, Park switched her life from fairways to hospital waiting rooms, sleeplessly looking after her child who needed full-time care and a feeding tube to eat.

After retiring from a sport she loved in 2023, Park now spends her days as Grace’s primary caregiver—maintaining seizures, therapies, and endless medical logistics. But recently, in a moment of vulnerability, Park turned the attention away from her and penned down a heartfelt note to her husband, Pete Godfrey. “Shout-out to the disability dads who rarely get shown online, even though their love and sacrifice are the backbone of so many families,” she wrote on her Insta story with a picture of Godfrey playing with Grace.

Park shared how a child who is completely dependent on others for even the most minor task needs the support of both parents. Although the dads often stay away from the house—working tirelessly—it is their hard work that brings food to the family’s table. “You’re out there working long hours – sometimes away for weeks at a time, carrying the weight of the household on your shoulders, making sure the lights stay on, the fridge stays full, and the medical bills get paid – all while knowing those hours cost you moments with your kids you’ll never get back,” she added.

Pete Godfrey is a professional caddie on the LPGA Tour. He has caddied for many top players like Jang Ha-na, Lydia Ko, as well as Ariya Jutanugarn. Currently, he has partnered up with Hye-Jin Choi. It is obvious that his work demands that he stay away from his family, especially during the Tour seasons.

“You miss milestones, everyday joys, even the quiet, ordinary seconds that make a childhood… But you deserve to be seen…To every disability dad holding it down: we see you, we’re grateful for you, and you matter more than you’ll ever know,” Park concluded at the end.

Throughout Grace’s diagnosis, the Park-Godfrey family has gone through multiple soul-shattering crises. At times, certain sweet moments were ruined by unexpected seizures — sometimes as many as in a day! Other times, they had to rush their daughter to the ER. Epilepsy doesn’t want us to have nice moments,” Park once admitted. But through it all, she has found ways to keep herself motivated.

How Jane Parks keeps her spirit alive

Jane Park’s journey since stepping away from the LPGA Tour has been all about fighting for her daughter. Grace, who is now 4, requires lifelong care — a reality that has inspired Park to create the “Saving Grace” fund. Backed by the Golf4Her Foundation and embraced by the LPGA community, the initiative has become a lifeline for the family. Annual “Saving Grace” events, organized with help from players like Marina Alex, have drawn support from stars such as Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Lexi Thompson. They have raised tens of thousands of dollars each year to cover Grace’s medical needs, therapies, and essential equipment.

Not only LPGA peers, but also other parents who are raising children with disabilities, have enthusiastically supported the cause. Strangers have become friends, and fellow mothers have become a vital sounding board. As Park put it, “We just have to learn to roll with the punches because the punches are just going to keep coming. To know that we’re not alone in this journey and that we never walk alone, that brings a ton of much-needed oomph to do our journey and to our care for Grace.”

For someone who once made a living on golf’s biggest stages, Jane Parks’s heroism has reminded the world that the strongest teams aren’t always found on the leaderboard. What do you think of Park’s unwavering determination?