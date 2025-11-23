Retired Pro Opens Up About Unspoken PGA Tour Reality That Made Him Feel Out of Place

Steve Wheatcroft has been one of the most prominent names on the PGA Tour. Representing the United States, Wheatcroft clinched 11 wins in his professional career. This included a couple of Korn Ferry Tour events, along with 9 other pro wins. Sadly enough, beneath all the glitz and glory lies a sombre tale. Appearing in a total of 345 events, the retired golfer failed to win a single PGA Tour event. And while he did always put up a brave face, depression soon got the better of him.

Luckily enough, he did battle all of his nerves to set out an example for the rest. Recently, touching up on his nervous self and how he feared not belonging to the elite class, Wheatcroft bared his mind on the ‘No Laying Up Podcast.’ The retired professional stated how, growing up in a small town, he always had a dream of playing golf on the biggest stage. But when he found himself performing average, Wheatcroft tagged himself as an ‘average’ golfer who did not belong there.

“And I just remember one of the women from the Golf Channel came over and interviewed me off-air and she’s like, “Are you ready to go play on the PJ tour?” I said, “I’m about to get my sh– kicked in next year.” Like really, really bad. like I have no business being out there. That’s all I could think of. Like I wasn’t ready. I knew I wasn’t ready.” This was what Wheatcroft thought when he was on the brink of finally making it to the big stage. Weird, but that’s the reality.

Actually, it was the daunting pressure of performing well beside the best names that gave Wheatcroft such a mindset. Also, having come from a pretty humble background, the retired PGA Tour pro had difficulty adjusting his mind in believing that he, too, belonged to the same level as the likes of Tiger Woods. “And I never felt like I belonged. But at the same time, if I faltered, if I failed, if I did something poorly out there, I got over it pretty quickly. And I was mentally strong enough that I could get over things and come right back and be like,

“Nope, can’t keep me down. I’m coming right back.” And I would get up and fight again. I’d get up and fight again until I couldn’t.” Surely, such a mindset did not help much. With each passing day, Wheatcroft became more and more vulnerable. Until he became pretty much depressed with his career.

Why Did Steve Wheatcroft Succumb To Depression?

Back in 2024, Wheatcroft shared an alarming essay on his official X handle. Narrating his life story, the golfer stated that after walking away from golf in 2019, he started to work as a financial advisor. Unfortunately, when a big client turned him down, anxiety and depression took over. Wheatcroft, who did not touch alcohol, succumbed to drinking. And this was not out of love for alcohol. But something much sinister.

As per the essay as posted on the PGATour.com, “I didn’t drink because I loved alcohol. I just loved that it would absolutely numb my soul and make me not feel anything. I lived in an absolute fog, and wanted to. Drinks were like a warm blanket. Steve the golfer was an extrovert that loved being around others. The new Steve didn’t want ANYONE around. “Steve the golfer” was dead and gone.” Soon, his health began to deteriorate, and Wheatcroft ended up landing in the hospital due to liver-related complications more than once.

Thankfully, it was his family and other near and dear ones who helped him come out of the hole. And with his recent confessions about how hard he was on himself, fans and critics alike will surely now be aware of how playing on the biggest stage can crumble one’s confidence.