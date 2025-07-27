Retiring After Entering LIV Golf Event, Ryder Cup Star Gives Up Winning Check on Professional Return

How much is too much in the world of golf? One retired pro, Victor Dubuisson, tried to explain just that after calling quits in 2023. “I feel like I’ve reached my limits, and I know I can find pleasure elsewhere. I’m convinced of that,” said Dubuisson right after putting his name in the 2023 LIV Golf Qualifying Event in Abu Dhabi. Despite this shocking confession, Dubuission never ruled out a comeback, and told Bunkered that “maybe in a few years, I will play a few events.” And, true to his words, he is back.

Two years after announcing his retirement, Viktor Dubuisson made a stunning comeback, claiming victory on the Alps Tour in his homeland. Dusting off his clubs after a two-year hiatus to pursue coaching, Dubuisson shot a remarkable 62-65-61 at the Golf de Biarritz Le Phare for the 2025 Biarritz Cup, culminating in a dramatic playoff win. He edged out Spain’s Jorge Maicas with a birdie on the second sudden-death hole, yet did not claim his paycheck.

Yes, that did happen. Following the win, the 2014 Ryder Cup winner declined his €7,600 share of the prize money, citing a “gesture of personal principle.” As he’d entered the tournament via sponsor’s exemption, he chose to forgo his winnings, generously allowing runner-up Jorge Maicas to receive the €7,600 instead. The total prize purse was €47,500.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, following his win at the Alps Tour, the fans cannot help but wonder: Will he continue to build on this success and continue playing, or return to his retirement? The two-time DP World Tour winner has refused to answer that, yet he did not shy away from making a few complaints about the only event he attended since his 2023 retirement.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“Those putts are never easy – especially uphill ones, which I don’t particularly like – and I had a few more than usual today,” said Viktor. Still, he was grateful about his winning putt and said, “That last one was an excellent putt to finish with.” However, given the way he talks about golf, you’d think he would have changed his stance on the sport after almost a two-year-long break. Yet, his friend’s responses speak against this argument.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Viktor Dubuisson’s friend explains the Frenchman’s disconnect with golf

In 2024, still disgruntled with the sport, an honest Viktor Dubuisson confessed, “I was feeling good with my game but I was just feeling bad with all the travelling and I felt like I wanted to do something else. I was not mentally in a good place. After 13 years I was tired of it and wanted to have a different life.”

Alexander Levy, a close friend and fellow competitor on the DP World Tour, had been quietly optimistic about Viktor Dubuisson’s potential return to golf earlier this year. Having shared many experiences on the course, Levy understood Dubuisson’s reservations about dedicating his life to the demanding tour schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Early this year, he said of his friend’s possible return to golf: “People see only the outside of this life. For sure, when you have success but you don’t see the other side, the work, the hard things in this life. I can get that at some point you’re tired of this and you just want to be at home, chilling and do the things I want to do.” Levy topped it off with, “He didn’t enjoy travelling, living out of a suitcase and a hotel. I can understand, it’s not for everyone. It bothered him since the start.”

Indeed, to deal with the pressure of professional golf, he decided to try his hand at coaching instead. Following his retirement announcement and, for the last 18 months, the 35-year-old has been conducting clinics for vacationers in Tenerife, sharing his expertise with everyone from aspiring professionals to 30 handicappers at the Abama Golf Resort. Is he coming back? We don’t know. Is he here to stay? Hopefully.