Rickie Fowler Announces PGA Tour Return After Injury Left Him Winless in 2025 Season

Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at Castle Pines in August and became a ghost for nearly five months. Fowler skipped the Fall Series and ignored the lucrative “silly season” exhibitions completely this year. So the fans wondered where the PGA Tour’s brightest orange spark was. Finally, that calculated silence broke today with a Tweet from a popular Twitter fan account, ‘Rickie Fowler Tracker.’

Rickie Fowler has committed to 2026 The American Express. It’s actually just 44 days until he is officially back. The event will be held at La Quinta, California, starting from January 15th to 18th. Official PGA Tour commitments also confirmed Fowler’s entry alongside players like Sepp Straka and Ben Griffin.

It’s a massive update, and one must remember the noise surrounding his 2025 season to understand this return. Critics roasted Fowler for accepting seven sponsor exemptions into the massive $20 million Signature Events and post even labeled these invites “free checks” for Fowler as a guy who was resting on past glory rather than current form. And in the middle of that, Fowler ended the 2025 season with almost nothing due to his nagging shoulder issues throughout the entire 2025 grind. And his best performance came when he fired clutch rounds of 66-69-66-69 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to finish T6, vaulting him into the Top 50, and securing his 2026 playing privileges.

