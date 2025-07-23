Rickie Fowler Calls for Support & Prayers as Tragedy Strikes Family of PGA Tour Employee

The PGA Tour is often seen through the lens of competition, but behind the scenes, it is also a tight-knit community. Relationships forged in the sport extend far beyond the course, and when hardship strikes, the golf world tends to rally together. One such moment of unity and compassion is unfolding now, as a tragedy has deeply affected a member of the Tour’s inner circle.

Rickie Fowler recently took to social media not to celebrate a victory or share highlights—but to spotlight someone else’s unimaginable loss. In an Instagram story, Fowler shared a GoFundMe link to support Cody Hale, a respected Odyssey (Callaway) putter fitter, who is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of his wife, Kayla, after her battle with cancer. She leaves behind Cody and their two sons, Bowden and Bennett.

In his story, Fowler wrote: “It’s a family out here on tour… Cody is someone who has been there for me and helped me… time for us to help him and his family.” The message resonated deeply with fans and fellow players, many of whom know Hale not just as a skilled club fitter but as a kind, supportive presence in the tour’s inner circle.

“Kayla was a light in the lives of so many—selfless, strong, compassionate, and full of grace,” the message on the fundraiser reads. “She gave so much of herself to others and always put her family and friends first,” the message continued. The GoFundMe campaign was created to help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for the care of their sons while Cody navigates this new and painful chapter of life. Fowler urged his followers to donate if they can, and above all, to pray for the Hale family.

At a time when Cody is facing unspeakable grief, Fowler’s call to action serves as a reminder of the humanity within professional sports. Beyond the game, this is a moment to come together in solidarity, honoring Kayla’s legacy and ensuring that Cody and his sons feel the love and support of a community that cares deeply.

Cody Hale may not be a household name to most golf fans, but he is a trusted expert behind the scenes, fitting and fine-tuning putters for some of the game’s biggest stars—including Fowler himself for many years. Hale played a vital role in Fowler’s equipment setup during his tenure with Odyssey, before Fowler made a switch to a LAB putter earlier this year. It’s Cody Hale’s role as a putter fitter that deepened the bond between the two, and now his loss is being felt by the whole community on tour. But let’s take a look at how vital behind-the-scenes figures like him are to a player’s success.

Cody Hale is an unsung hero on tour

While fans typically focus on the players hoisting trophies on Sunday, much of a professional golfer’s success is built behind the scenes—with expert craftsmen like Cody Hale playing a crucial role. As a master putter fitter for Odyssey, Hale has spent years fine-tuning some of the most important clubs in a player’s bag. Putting is often what separates a top-10 finish from a missed cut, and Hale’s deep knowledge of putter design, balance, and fitting mechanics has helped countless players, including Fowler, optimize their performance on the greens.

Their collaboration extended through years of Odyssey use. In 2023, Fowler was back in the winner’s circle when he won the 2023 Rocket Classic, and it was with his Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter. The putter had been the hottest club on tour back then, and Fowler’s victory was the third consecutive win for the putter. Wydham Clark and Keegan Bradley lifted titles with it, too, at the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Hale, who was a professional golfer himself from 2008 – 2012, used to work for Cobra Golf as a salesperson. Ever since his move to Odyssey, Hale has been praised as one of the best fitters for putters on tour merely because he’s a good listener. He first understands the players’ needs and then dives into a suggestion. He knows through his years of experience that there is never just one answer to fix a problem in putting. It’s these qualities of Hale that make him an important member on the Tour, and Hale’s current loss feels so personal to the players.