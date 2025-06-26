Rickie Fowler Caught Confronting a Heckler Once Again as Golf Slump Extends

This has not been a PGA Tour season to remember for Rickie Fowler. The Oklahoma State University grad has only 1 top 10 finish on the Tour in 14 starts. And this is after the many exemptions to various signature events and majors. The American golfer received seven sponsor exemptions this season, including one for the PGA Championship. Most recently, he received one to take part in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, and things got bad there.

You see, that one was another disappointing outing for the golfer. He finished T36 after 72 holes. But it wasn’t his game that grabbed the most attention, but his instance with a heckler. While Fowler was putting during the last round, one heckler shouted, “Nice lag putt.” The six-time PGA Tour did not take that kindly. Fowler turned to the fan in the stands and said, “It is easy to say from over there, buddy.” Many of the spectators cheered Fowler on for putting the heckler in his place and for not letting the comments made by him be forgotten that easily.

With his performances not reaching the mark everyone is expecting, Fowler is likely under a lot of pressure. He is currently outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings and is also not slated to make the Team USA squad for the Ryder Cup. The frustrations seem to be getting the better of him, as this is not the first time this season that Fowler was involved in a heckling incident with a spectator. Another eerily similar situation had unfolded in the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

At the PGA National, Fowler had an 18-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 16th hole during the third round. This was a tricky putt, as nearly all players had missed it to the right. Fowler also made the same mistake, with his ball hitting the edge of the cup before rolling away. One fan started laying into the PGA Tour Pro about the putt, and Fowler clapped back. While walking after his ball, he looked at the fan in the grandstands. “Of course you know. That’s why you’re in the stands.” Fowler told the heckler after he gave him grief about the putt. Fowler ended up finishing the event at T18 with a total score of 12 under par, just seven strokes away from eventual winner Joe Highsmith.

Even Rory McIlroy was involved in a heckler-related incident earlier this season at the TPC Sawgrass.

Rory McIlroy dealt with his heckler differently

“Just like the 2011 Masters,” one of the hecklers, who turned out to be NCAA golfer Luke Potter, shouted while McIlroy was taking practice shots at the TPC Sawgrass. After his shot, McIlroy walked to the young golfer and said, “Can I see your phone?” McIlroy grabbed his phone and walked away.

Luke Potter had to write an apology letter to McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PGA Tour University director Brendan von Doehren, and UNF coach Scott Schroeder, whose program hosts the Hayt, where Potter was competing the day before, and helps participants get Players tickets for the day after.

What do you think of Fowler’s reaction during both situations? Do you think he should have ignored the hecklers?