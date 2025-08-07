Rickie Fowler Caught Off Guard by Golf Reporter’s Odd Request at $20 Million PGA Tour Event

As the PGA Tour’s regular season winds to a close and the pressure of the FedEx Cup Playoffs intensifies, every shot, every putt, and every moment count, with players like Rickie Fowler looking to finish strong and secure their spot in the Tour Championship. But sometimes, even in the heat of competition, golf delivers moments that remind us why we love the sport. It’s not just for the pressure-packed drama, but also for the unexpected quirks and candid interactions that ease the tension for fans and players alike.

On Wednesday at TPC Southwind, ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the Playoffs, Rickie Fowler was preparing for his pro-am round when he found himself in the middle of a truly unexpected exchange. Ranked 64th among the final 70 players in this year’s playoff field, Fowler was likely focused on getting as much prep as possible before the first round kicks off on Thursday. What he probably wasn’t prepared for was a sudden quiz on Elvis Presley’s discography.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis was the on-course reporter for the day, and things took an amusing turn when he invited Fowler to join the broadcast live. “Your favourite Elvis song, what is it?” Lewis asked out of the blue. Caught off-guard by the curveball of a question, Fowler chuckled, finding it hard to remember if Elvis Presley did anything recently, “I can’t… I mean, has he done anything…?” Lewis appeared baffled but quickly filled in the silence— “He hasn’t done anything in a while, but what is it? Jailhouse Rock? Love Me Tender?”

“Love Me Tender sounds nice, yeah,” Fowler replied with a grin, trying to play along (sort of). And he thought that that might have been the end of the impromptu Elvis tribute, but Lewis wasn’t done just yet. “Love Me Tender? You want to give us a few lines?” he asked Fowler, clearly angling for a playful moment on air. Rickie Fowler looked a bit confused, maybe even slightly annoyed by the odd request. But he smirked and shut it down using the upcoming pro-am as the perfect excuse to escape and avoid making a fool of himself on live TV — “I’m going to leave that to you. I have to go play this pro-am, so…” It was probably the last thing Rickie Fowler expected when he woke up that morning — being asked to sing an Elvis Presley song on live TV.

With that, Fowler started walking away, and Lewis wrapped things up in perfect comedic form, “Well, thank you very much. Elvis has left the building, and so has Rickie.” It was a playful nod to Fowler’s earlier fumble when he couldn’t quite remember if Elvis had “done anything recently” — a humorous reminder that music trivia might not be Rickie Fowler’s strong suit. And while all this happened on the course, even back in the studio, analyst Eamon Lynch couldn’t resist getting in on the fun. “Guys, that could have been his great starring moment, could have been a second career, great way to finish it,” Lynch said, poking fun at Fowler’s missed opportunity to embrace the moment. He joked that if golf doesn’t work out, maybe a music career could’ve been on deck… if only Rickie had sung a few lines.

“You had your chance, Rickie. You had your chance,” Lewis added playfully, pretending to be disappointed. Amid the lighthearted banter, the reality of the high-stakes week ahead for Fowler quickly came back into focus.

What does this week mean for Rickie Fowler?

This week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship is a critical juncture for Rickie Fowler, who currently sits 64th in the FedExCup standings. To keep his playoff hopes alive and advance to next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, Fowler will need to finish tied for 17th place or better. The FedExCup Playoffs are structured with a progressive cut: starting with the top 70 players at the St. Jude Championship, narrowing to 50 at the BMW Championship, and finally, the top 30 who compete in the Tour Championship. Every stroke matters, and Fowler knows that a solid finish here is essential to extend his season.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the Tour Championship is a 72-hole stroke-play event where all players start even par, and the overall winner claims the FedExCup along with a staggering $10 million bonus from the $100 million prize pool. Beyond the immediate cash and glory, finishing inside the top 50 grants full exemptions for the next season, including entry into The PLAYERS Championship and all eight Signature Events. Players ranked 51 to 70, like Fowler, still earn full exemptions, but the pressure to move up is immense as these weeks will define not only the outcome of this season but also set the stage for 2026.