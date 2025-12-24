Rickie Fowler Delivers Big Blow to Tiger Woods’ $500M League Amid Justin Thomas Setback

Tiger Woods’ high-tech TGL made an immediate splash in its debut season, drawing the game’s biggest stars and delivering strong early momentum. But the success was quickly met with criticism, as detractors questioned the league’s competitive edge. In response, Woods and Rory McIlroy pledged improvements as TGL confirmed dates for its second edition, only for fresh trouble to surface before preparations could even begin, leaving Woods facing unexpected and unwelcome news.

Last year, Rickie Fowler made history and emerged as one of the league’s biggest stars. This season, however, fans will not get to witness the brilliance that has long defined his presence.

Fowler has opted out of this year’s TGL due to ongoing injury concerns. Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring challenge throughout his career. His final appearance in professional golf last season came at the BMW Championship.

Those physical setbacks limited his consistency, as Fowler finished inside the top 10 just three times over the year. Recently, he addressed those struggles during an appearance on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel.

While playing a relaxed round at Tequesta Country Club, the six-time PGA Tour winner opened up about his condition, saying, “I had some shoulder issues all year. Luckily, I played well enough to earn some time off. I only hit balls a few times, and I’ve probably played about six rounds now. Still a little slow.”

Now then, while this is quite a blow, the bad times for Woods’ tech league don’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Before Fowler’s withdrawal, another big name, Justin Thomas, too, announced his unavailability from the league. Thomas stated that he will need time off to recover from his recent surgery properly.

Well, if you thought things couldn’t get any better, Scottie Scheffler’s bad news will hit all the TGL fans like a bulldozer.

Scottie Scheffler downplays Tiger Woods’ TGL debut despite SoFi Center visit buzz

Recently, Scottie Scheffler paid a visit to the purpose-built SoFi Centre. He even tried the simulator in the arena, and as fans spotted Scheffler in action inside the SoFi Centre, they went gaga with their expectations that it might finally be time for Scheffler to join TGL. While rumors swirled that the world’s No. 1 golfer might finally bring good news for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, a recent update is hinting otherwise.

Scottie Scheffler recently cleared the air on the matter and shared his plans. The American golfer stated, “It’s probably still not a very good chance… I mean, that was my first time in the SoFi Center last night… But, you know, throughout the season, it’s such a grind for us to be able to play as many tournaments as we do in the amount of time.” Scheffler further added, “And with a young family at home, it’s not really the timing for me right now to be flying to Florida on my weeks off to play indoor golf.”

He and his wife, Meredith, have very recently welcomed a new member to their family. Their little boy, Bennett, was born to the Scheffler family on May 8, 2024.

And while their hearts are full, Scheffler seemingly would look forward to spending more time with his lovely family after having an impeccable run last season.

And now, as 2025 comes to an end, time will soon reveal what the new year holds for the world’s number one golfer.