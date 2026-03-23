Rickie Fowler Faces Worrying PGA Tour Obstacle as Masters Dream Remains Out of Reach

The road to The Masters Tournament is quickly narrowing. And Rickie Fowler’s future in the 2026 Masters still remains extremely uncertain. However, he has a chance to grab a berth, and the next two weeks could determine whether he will tee off at the Augusta National Golf Club. Now, as he gears up for the Houston Open, he must try his best to prove that his 2024 run was no mere flash in the pan.

A golf fan page on X, Rickie Fowler Tracker (@Rickie_Tracker), shared an update, reading, “Rickie Fowler is back in Houston this week. A massive week as he will need a Top 5 to qualify for The Masters via Top 50 OWGR. If he fails to do so he’ll have to win Valero. A lot riding on this week! Time for the best golf of the year. 🤝”

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Although Fowler remains one of golf’s most recognizable and popular players, he currently sits outside the crucial top-50 cutoff in the Official World Golf Ranking, leaving his Masters hopes hanging in the balance.

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As he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, Fowler returned to Augusta in 2024 after missing for three straight years. However, he failed to qualify in 2025, and things do not seem any better right now, as only two tournaments remain before the Masters steals the buzz. Also, it was in 2018 that Fowler had his greatest result at The Masters, finishing second to Patrick Reed. In his last trip to Augusta National, he placed in a tie for 30th.

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Surely, qualifying will be an uphill battle for Fowler.

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With just three top-10 finishes in 21 starts, his 2025 season was characterized by inconsistency. Even though he made some progress toward the end of the year, it was insufficient to improve his FedEx Cup standing or secure a spot in the Tour Championship.

Other major names at risk of not qualifying for the 2026 Masters

The first men’s major of the year is scheduled to start on April 9 at Augusta National. And as of now, there are 88 players in the 2026 Masters field. A spot in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking by March 30 is the only route left for those who are still on the outside looking in, as the field is almost complete.

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This late rush for qualification is not unique to Rickie Fowler. There are also a number of well-known figures who might not be able to attend Augusta this year.

Joaquin Niemann is one of them. In 2024 and 2025, the Chilean, who mostly plays on the LIV Golf circuit, was extended special invitations to the Masters. He hasn’t yet qualified for a spot in the 2026 field, though.

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Another well-known player who could miss the competition is Tony Finau. The American has fallen to No. 104 in the world rankings following a difficult 18 months on the PGA Tour. Since the 2025 Genesis Invitational, he has not finished in the top ten. His absence would be noticeable because he has participated in the last eight Masters. Finau’s best Augusta performance occurred in 2019, when he finished in the final group with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari.

Billy Horschel is likewise not currently eligible. He missed three of the four majors in the previous season due to hip surgery. He is currently ranked No. 87 in the world despite having fully recovered. In his ten Masters appearances, Horschel has only missed the cut three times. His best result was a tie for 17th place in 2016.

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These players, along with Fowler, have a limited window of opportunity to guarantee their spot at Augusta as the final cutoff draws near.