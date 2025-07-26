Rickie Fowler Fans Are Furious at What NBC Did in the Middle of His Golf Round During $8.4M Event

Earlier this year, Justin Thomas made headlines for his candid memo to fellow pros. In the message, he urged his peers to embrace more on-air interaction with media partners during tournaments, suggesting mid-round interviews, microphones, and real-time swing analysis as ways to help fans feel more connected to the game. “We’re incredibly lucky to have many passionate people tuning in to watch us every week, but let’s be honest—this game can feel a little distant at times,” Thomas wrote. However, a recent attempt by Rickie Fowler at implementing that concept didn’t exactly land the way Thomas may have hoped.

Rickie Fowler has already been under the microscope this season, given his frequent sponsor exemptions into multiple events. He hasn’t had a win since the 2023 Rocket Classic, and his most controversial exemption this year was when he played the 2025 Memorial. That was his only top-10 finish out of the 17 events he’s played this season, which even helped him earn a spot at the 2025 Open. Now, he is at the 3M Open in Minnesota, chasing playoffs.

So, Fowler had to make the cut on Friday, which he did, if he wanted to see himself in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He’s currently ranked 63rd on the FedEx Cup rankings, and with just one more event to go, that is, the Wyndham Championship, until the playoffs begin, Fowler has to put on his best show. But his showing at the 3M Open has been one of his better outings of late, as he currently sits tied for 32nd at 7-under overall. But even this performance feels like a grind compared to his once-smooth game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The PGA Tour itself added fuel to that narrative in their latest post on Instagram that said —“#FedExCup No. 63 @rickiefowler looks to hang onto his top-70 playoff position across the next two weeks … and his back-nine 32 to make the cut at @3MOpen could loom large.” But besides the caption, what also caught everyone’s attention was the short clip where Fowler was approached for a mid-round interview with NBC as he walked between holes at TPC Twin Cities.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While speaking with the NBC reporter on the course, Fowler said, “Take advantage of some off-time when we do get it after… playoffs. But right now, we’re trying to make some more birdies to see if we can extend the season as long as we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the segment was brief, for many fans, it crossed a line. This interview, while well-intended and reflective of Thomas’s call for more player access to grow the game, felt like a distraction for fans. The clip sent fans into a frenzy, and with the reactions, it was clear that fans are still sensitive to changes in the traditional golf broadcast experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rickie Fowler’s mid-round interview sparks backlash

Many fans felt the interview was intrusive and ill-timed, considering Fowler’s precarious position in the FedExCup standings. “I hate those interviews. Let the players play,” one fan said, implying that even brief interactions with media during play can disrupt the focus and concentration of players. Especially in Fowler’s case, the timing of the interview was off, as he is a player trying to regain his form, and even a small disruption can be a big deal.

Another fan added, “Stupidest idea in sports … in-round interviews while their trying to focus on their game and the course.” The comment pointed to a core belief among traditional fans that golf should remain a focused, uninterrupted competition. The idea of introducing in-game access, common in other sports, doesn’t resonate the same way in golf, where even a momentary distraction can lead to costly mistakes.

The sentiment was echoed by several other fans too— “In game interviews, mid round interview just the worst idea.” This reaction expressed strong disapproval of the concept of interviewing players while they’re actively competing. While many pointed out the factor that it disturbs the players’ focus, some even aimed a broader critique at the broadcast itself. “Useless interviews, show more golf,” one fan said. It reflected a common sentiment among golf fans who feel that broadcast time is being wasted on segments that don’t add real value to the viewing experience of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another even brought up Grant Horvat’s WD controversy, saying, “But can’t let Grant record,” highlighting the hypocrisy of the PGA Tour. These comments show frustration with what fans see as misplaced priorities.

Fans want coverage that enhances the experience, not gimmicks that interrupt it. As the PGA Tour continues to experiment with its coverage, it will need to balance fan engagement with player performance. Fowler’s moment with NBC may have been well-intentioned, but for many golf fans, it was a swing and a miss.