Rickie Fowler Gives Lifelong Memory to Young Fan at $8.2M Golf Event, Gets Called a ‘Class Act’

Many golfers are known for giving back—whether it’s Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or Jordan Spieth, all have done their part. But among the top names in the game, one golfer consistently stands out for his gestures. Any guesses? It’s Rickie Fowler. The six-time PGA Tour winner always seems to have his philanthropic hat on.

Fowler has always been about giving back—whether through donations, meaningful interactions, or memorable moments with fans. Among his many charitable acts, perhaps the most notable remains his $1 million donation to the Autism Foundation following a hole-in-one during a pro-am event. He’s also known for celebrating wins by signing autographs and engaging with fans in heartfelt ways. And now, he’s once again won hearts with another sweet moment.

During the second round of the Wyndham Championship, while walking from the greens, Fowler found a cute fan asking for a high five. But the golfer, instead of giving a simple high-five, had a different plan for the fan. He put his hand into his pocket and pulled out the match ball to give to the young girl. The grand gesture towards the fan left the young fan and her family jumping in joy.

The PGA Tour captured and shared the special moment on Instagram, captioning it, "Happy Friday to Rickie's new no. 1 fan 💚." Golf fans quickly picked up on the post, and the praise for Fowler came pouring in.

Fans’ reaction to Rickie Fowler’s heartwarming gesture

After the grand gesture by Rickie Fowler, a huge wave of fans has emerged to praise the golfer, as always. Fowler, despite his struggling form on the course, has been the fan favorite because of his gesture.

Writing for which one fan wrote, “It’s so easy to make someone’s day. Well done, Ricky.” A small gesture that took mere two seconds made the day, in fact, a lifetime memory for the young fan.

While more fans joined writing, “Way to go, Ricky. Wonder why he’s always been a fan favorite!” and “always a class act.” With such gestures, irrespective of the form, the golfer has become the top priority of the fans. And that Rickie Fowler has proven multiple times in the past. Once, he invited a young golfer inside the ropes to join him for the putting practice before the Grant Thornton Invitational in 2024.

Another wrote, “Isn’t it heartwarming to see Rickie inspiring the next generation like this? 🧢❤️ #PGATOUR.” Well, for Rickie Fowler, this has become a ritual. Earlier in 2017, he made the day of a young fan who, in an interview, shared about keeping the ball always close to him.

One more fan joined while asking other golfers to follow the footsteps of Fowler, “All the pros should see this. I understand they are out there doing their jobs and are focused, but little things like this make kids fall in love more with the game. It doesn’t take much! A high 5, a ball, a smile… go a long way to continuing to grow the game.” The 36-year-old is earning praise and setting a benchmark for other golfers with his noble gestures towards the fans.

Well, with everyone trying to be good with the fans, can anyone ever be as good as Rickie Fowler? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.