Rickie Fowler Has Unexpected History With Max Homa’s Wife as Details Revealed During Golf Event

It was a seemingly routine press conference during the 2025 John Deere Classic event—media lights, player questions, and the usual line-up of responses from players. Max Homa, who shot one of the lowest scores on the first day, continued to be tied in 2nd after shooting a 68 on the second day. As he spoke to the media about his day on the course and his mentality going into the weekend, Homa revealed something unexpected. And with that, it became clear that sometimes the leaderboard doesn’t reveal the most surprising stories.

Max Homa, who is currently one shot off the lead, was paired with fellow Californian, Rickie Fowler, during the first two rounds. While Fowler went to Oklahoma State University for college, he was born and raised in California until then. At the press conference, when asked if Fowler gave Homa’s wife rides back home during school, his response surprised all. “Yeah, they used to live by each other. They’ve known each other forever. He’s in her older brother’s yearbook, so it’s kind of funny. Small world,” was Homa’s response. His revelation perfectly captured just how small the golfing world can be.

That off‑hand comment grew into a cute anecdote that resonated with everyone in the press conference room. Homa explained that before he even met his wife, she and Fowler were childhood neighbors, so much so that Fowler appears in her older brother’s yearbook. What seems like a passing comment from Max Homa unveils how intertwined personal histories can be among PGA Tour circles. It’s not just a nostalgic detail. It’s a reminder that even in a competitive arena, shared upbringing and local ties can transform rivals into lifelong friends, and make every tournament feel a bit more like home.

Max Homa is married to Lacey Croom, who also grew up in California and went to California State University. Croom has known Rickie Fowler for several years now and has been his long-time friend. Therefore, their first meeting was probably not on the golf course.

Fowler and Max Homa’s friendship

Even before meeting Rickie Fowler, his wife, Allison Stokke, had attended the University of California and already knew Max Homa. Fowler’s sister and Homa’s wife were in the same grade at school, and their families lived close by. As a result, Fowler often drove them all to school, handling the carpool duties. “Weird random routes—it all comes back to us being out here on tour,” Fowler said when asked about his friendship with Homa.

Fowler and Homa first crossed paths at the 2013 U.S. Open—the same year Homa met his wife, Lacey Crooms. In a candid interview, Homa revealed that although both he and Fowler grew up in California, they never met as kids. He described Fowler as the “golden child,” a top scorer in junior golf tournaments whom everyone rooted for. Once Homa began competing in similar events, the two finally connected.

Their friendship extends beyond the golf course. Both share sponsorship ties, including with Cobra and Puma. When Homa announced his new deal with the brands earlier this year, Fowler publicly welcomed him. He did that with an enthusiastic Instagram post: “Welcome to the fam!! @max.homa.” Ultimately, their relationship goes far deeper than shared endorsements—it’s a true friendship rooted in history, support, and genuine camaraderie.