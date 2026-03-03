Rickie Fowler Is Barely Getting Any Rest as Tiger Woods’s TGL Leads to Increased Responsibilities

Rickie Fowler has been busy lately. Monday morning, he attended the exclusive Seminole Pro-Member, then traveled to the SoFi Center to attend his second match of the day for TGL. Sure, his team, New York GC, lost the match against Los Angeles GC 6-3, but Fowler can’t help but be present when duty calls, despite the tiring back-and-forth.

Following the match at SoFi Center, Fowler shrugged off the heavy schedule and said, “We’re willing to do what we need to do.”

Even if things get tougher, the pros are willing to make a sacrifice. The Seminole Pro-Member is perhaps one of the most exclusive events in golf. The Seminole Pro-Member, hosted yearly at the legendary Donald Ross-crafted Seminole Golf Club, teams prominent club members, typically top executives, with top pro golfers. Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Nelly Korda are some of the pros who attended the event.

The coming weekend is going to be a bit relaxing for Fowler as he is absent from the API field after he failed to qualify. Not to mention, he has been dealing with an injury. The oft-injured pro withdrew from last week’s Cognizant Classic because of a left ankle injury. Back in February, he also dropped a concerning health update.

What is interesting to note is that TGL often avoids clashing with any PGA Tour event. The matches are usually held when a Tour event is finished. But no wonder the rush from one place to another bears trouble for pros who are actually playing both events back-to-back.

But even then, TGL’s sustainability is often called into question. Several insiders have warned that the scheduling may be a problem, and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy cannot expect pros to turn up every season while playing with the PGA Tour events on the side. It’s a rush. Take, for instance, what happened with Max Homa and Tom Kim this week.

They traveled from the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches on March 1 to TGL, some 5 miles from PGA National to SoFi Center, suiting up for Jupiter Links against Boston Common. The problem, of course, is the timing. When Homa was done with the Cognizant Classic, it was night. He couldn’t recall the last time he played two events in a single day. Meanwhile, Kim didn’t face the media post-Sunday round.

Following his Sunday round at the PGA National, Homa confessed, “It’s going to be a bit much. It’s very late. I don’t know, I’m going to pack up all my stuff from here. Got to be over there…”

On the other hand, according to Homa, the challenge doesn’t end just with traveling.

Max Homa says TGL demands more than the PGA Tour

Following the Sunday round at the Cognizant Classic, Max Homa said, “You swing harder off the tee because [TGL is] like a ball speed league, so it’s not so good for outdoor golf, but it’s necessary there. You don’t get to play with your eyes, obviously, so you just trust your numbers and see how good you are.”

That extra focus on speed isn’t always ideal for gearing up for outdoor tournaments, where shot shaping and control usually come first. Homa also pointed out that balls don’t curve as sharply in simulators, cutting down on the visual cues players depend on outdoors. Meanwhile, core principles stay constant, but the game’s feel shifts noticeably.

Homa’s team, Jupiter Links, played against Rory McIlroy’s Botson Common. Jupiter eventually fell 7-6 against them in overtime.

Homa also discussed TGL’s greens. Despite the indoor, controlled environment, things can change. Chilly air ramps up the speed on synthetic turf, tweaking pace and sensation. Outdoor putting surfaces, influenced by weather and grass variety, introduce their own unique inconsistencies. Does that affect the result in TGL matches, then?

Well, you be the judge of that.