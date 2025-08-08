Rickie Fowler Is ‘Glad’ He Dodged a Big Trouble Amidst an Already Difficult PGA Tour Season

In Memphis, this week is pivotal for anyone battling to keep their FedEx Cup season alive. The FedEx St. Jude Championship serves as the first playoff cut, where the smallest shift can swing everything in an instant. At TPC Southwind, every shot carries weight — especially for Rickie Fowler, whose season has been anything but smooth. Yet, despite the high-stakes challenge ahead, Fowler offered a different take on how his year is unfolding.

After the first round on Thursday, Rickie Fowler gave himself a solid start towards the goal of keeping his playoff hopes alive. A composed opening round of 4-under par placed him in a tie for seventh, comfortably inside the number he’s chasing. The target is straightforward but daunting — he must finish no worse than tied for 19th, earning at least 186 points, to move on to the next playoff event, the BMW Championship, which will allow the top 50 players to play. That puts every swing, every putt, and every shot under a little more scrutiny than usual.

But when he spoke to the media after his round, the Californian revealed a perspective that went beyond leaderboards and projections. “Yeah, definitely. It’s kind of been trending and going that way,” he said, when asked if his best golf was starting to emerge late in the season. “I wish I wouldn’t have needed to play as much golf as I have, but that’s also at the same time helped me. I’m glad the body is hanging in there and allowing me to play some golf, as well as my family traveling with me. We haven’t spent much time at home. I think I counted it up, we’ve had roughly about 11 days since the end of April at home. We’re going to see if we can extend that a little longer,” Rickie Fowler added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It hasn’t been a smooth road for Fowler. At last week’s Wyndham Championship, Fowler admitted he’s been struggling with issues for much of the year. “Struggled with a few things,” he said. “Been in a better spot and been able to go out and play as much pain-free as we can. But that’s probably been one of the biggest things, just allow myself to go play,” he confessed to the media. For Rickie Fowler, simply being able to compete without physical setbacks has been a small but crucial victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And that’s the part Fowler is most grateful for in the midst of this mammoth challenge. Yes, the playoff stakes are extremely high and demanding. Yes, the season has tested his patience. He has had only one top-10 finish (at the 2025 Memorial), and had to rely on several sponsor exemptions even to play. But the fact that his body is holding up, and has stayed healthy despite the hectic schedule has given him a measure of peace. Now, it’s just about seeing if the good golf he’s been trending toward can carry him one more step forward. But if Fowler fails to post a good finish this week, things would only get harder for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s at risk if Rickie Fowler falls short?

If Fowler fails to land the finish he needs this week, a top-20 finish, the repercussions will be immediate. Only the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after Memphis are guaranteed spots in every event next season, from The PLAYERS Championship to the eight lucrative Signature Events. Falling short would mean missing out on the biggest stages and the richest purses, a blow not just to prestige but also to ranking opportunities and season momentum. For a player still searching for a spark, the timing couldn’t be more critical.

Since his victory at the 2023 Rocket Classic, Fowler has struggled to find the same form, managing just three top-10 finishes, with just one this year. While he’s currently ranked 64th on the FedEx Cup rankings, Fowler would still be fully exempt for next season even if he doesn’t finish well this week and be eligible for The PLAYERS. But the door to the Signature Events would be closed until he plays his way back in. For a player of his stature, with a game that can ignite quickly, this week represents both a chance to salvage a quiet season and to avoid spending next year chasing invitations he could have locked up here in Memphis.