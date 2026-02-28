Rickie Fowler Joins Justin Thomas in Fight Against Fatal Disease With Public Move

By the time a golfer drops their final putt of the day, ALS will have run its 90-minute fatal cycle almost 4 times. This kind of urgency does not wait, and neither did Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler to make sure the message reached as far as possible.

Rickie Fowler reshared the ALS Bridge Foundation’s Instagram post promoting an exclusive charity auction. This auction offers one winner 18 holes and a private lunch at The Grove XXIII, Michael Jordan’s exclusive club, with three guests included. The ALS Bridge Foundation called Fowler a friend and bridge-builder, confirming this is not a surface-level endorsement.

Thomas, on his end, is offering a round of golf and lunch with him and his father, PGA professional Mike Thomas, at Panther National, with the auction closing this Sunday. He tied the auction directly to his friendship with Peter Broome, as he is suffering from ALS.

The disease driving both men to act demands urgency. ALS progressively destroys the nerve cells controlling movement, eventually leading to full paralysis and death. There is no cure. The ALS Bridge Foundation exists to change that, connecting researchers and patients globally, funding clinical trials, and building the infrastructure needed to accelerate a breakthrough.

As per the ALS Association, approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people are diagnosed with the disease in the United States each year. Every 90 minutes, a person is diagnosed with ALS, and one person dies because of it. This is the same disease that took the life of actor Eric Dane on February 19, 2026. He passed away 10 months after announcing his ALS diagnosis.

What makes this moment stand out is that it is not a one-off for either man. Both played in the Honda Classic charity events in 2018 and the Workday Charity Classic in 2020, building a track record of giving back that stretches back years.

For Rickie Fowler specifically, philanthropy has become a consistent part of his public identity.

He established the Rickie Fowler Foundation in 2011, focused on supporting Japanese and Native American communities, at-risk youth, and educational opportunities, with direct contributions to programs like the Valley Junior Golf Association and Oklahoma State University.

In 2016, he aced a hole at the Els for Autism charity pro-am at Old Palm Golf Club, winning $1 million for the foundation. The following year, he endowed a fund at OSU supporting students in the National Academy of Engineering’s Grand Challenges Scholars Program. Giving back is less of a gesture and more of a habit for Fowler.

Rickie Fowler and Thomas are not operating in isolation. The golf world has always stepped up for important causes.

PGA Tour pros are using their platform for good

Tiger Woods has kept golf’s charitable engine running through the Hero World Challenge, hosted each December in the Bahamas, in both 2024 and 2025. Even while managing his own physical recovery, Woods remained the anchor, with proceeds consistently channeled toward the TGR Foundation’s youth education and health programs.

Rory McIlroy extended that momentum through The Match 2024 and a string of charity-linked appearances across the 2025 season. Whether through foundation partnerships or exhibition formats, McIlroy kept disease awareness and children’s health causes woven directly into his competitive calendar, making philanthropy a consistent thread rather than an occasional detour.

Scottie Scheffler brought the world No. 1 ranking back with back-to-back Hero World Challenge appearances in 2024 and 2025, but his most personal charitable work runs deeper. He is closely tied to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation, created in memory of his childhood friend James Ragan, who died from osteosarcoma, donating funds and supporting pediatric cancer programs tied to the organization’s mission.

Tommy Fleetwood has also been a steady presence in charity pro-ams and fundraising exhibitions tied to major tour stops between 2024 and early 2026, particularly at flagship events integrating hospital and youth-wellness fundraising. His consistent involvement signals how European stars have become as reliable as their American counterparts in sustaining golf’s culture of playing for something bigger.