Rickie Fowler & Jordan Spieth Publicly Address Trump Doral Return as Rory McIlroy Skips Event

For eight years, the Blue Monster slept. Now, the PGA Tour is back with a $20M purse to face the beast at Trump Doral, and the veterans Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are already sounding the alarm.

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Rickie Fowler, who ranks second among this week’s field in positive strokes gained at Doral since 2015, described the Blue Monster without dressing it up: “It’s just not short. There’s a lot of water in play. The greens are big, but where the pins will be, they’re fairly sectioned off into smaller sections. You got to first drive the ball well and then have control from there.”

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While Spieth, back at Doral for the first time since his T17 at the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship, pointed to the same demands. He said, “It’s a long golf course. Premium on putting the ball in the fairway and obviously controlling it in the wind.”

The numbers tell the story. The Blue Monster measures 7,739 yards with deep bunkers and elevated greens for aerial target golf. Several par-4s are over 450 yards, and with Miami’s flat terrain, the entire layout is completely exposed to coastal winds that blow 10 to 20 mph. If you miss the fairway out here, it’s not just a scramble; it’s usually water. The greens are big overall, but the pin positions make them small in sections, and the wrong angle of approach is costly. Fowler and Spieth have played this course before, and their constant focus on driving and wind control is not pre-tournament caution but a direct read on where rounds are won and lost.

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Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States prepares to hit his second shot on the first hole in front of fans during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 14, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 14 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602141323

While both players come with solid results in 2026, their recent performances tell different stories. Fowler’s game has been steady, highlighted by a T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and his 19th-ranked driving accuracy is a perfect fit for Doral. Spieth, meanwhile, has battled for consistency but clawed his way back into the top 50 with key finishes at the Masters (T12) and Valspar (T11).

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However, Justin Thomas, who played the Blue Monster once before at the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship, offered a different angle on course experience: “I only played it once and played it pretty average. Someone like Adam who’s won here probably views it a little differently. But being here before helps at least I’m not totally trying to learn the place. Remembering is always easier than learning.”

Thomas’s point actually reinforces what Fowler said about the course being “right in front of you.” The Blue Monster does not hide its difficulty behind gimmicks. It simply forces you to execute, and players who have stood on these tees before arrive with one less problem to solve.

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McIlroy’s absence this week follows his withdrawal from the RBC Heritage, making it two consecutive $20 million Signature Events he has skipped since winning the Masters. That is frustrating because McIlroy himself had argued that top players needed to commit to these events to strengthen the Tour’s Signature model. Opting out twice in a row undercuts that argument. Other OWGR top-15 players not in the field include Xander Schauffele, who is also sitting out for schedule management, and Ludvig Aberg, who is out with a minor injury.

Even the world’s #1 player, Scottie Scheffler, had no different read on the Blue Monster, as he walked the course and landed on the same conclusion as everyone else.

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From Scheffler to Day, the Blue Monster has no easy answers

“It’s pretty straightforward in terms of where you need to hit it off the tee. There’s not really many tricks. Long holes, a lot of bunkers, a lot of water. That combination is going to be tough,” he said.

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When the best player on the planet gives you the same scouting report as the rest of the field, it says something about the course. No one is finding an edge in the design. The Blue Monster asks the same question of everybody: Can you execute, repeatedly, for 72 holes?

Jason Day is one of the few with a genuine answer from experience. He shot a 63 here in the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship, tying the course record. However, he opened this week by saying that he and the Blue Monster “didn’t really have the greatest of relationships.” One brilliant round does not make a comfortable history.

Day added that it is “a great week for the PGA Tour to reintroduce it into the schedule,” while acknowledging the brutal run ahead, which includes two consecutive Signature Events followed by the PGA Championship. For players already managing their bodies, the Blue Monster is the first problem to solve.

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The player who decodes the Blue Monster won’t just win a tournament; he’ll seize crucial momentum heading into the PGA Championship.